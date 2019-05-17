¥50 mil stolen from elderly woman’s home

An 81-year-old woman was robbed of 50 million yen in cash which was taken from her house in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, police said Friday.

According to police, Yoshie Nanmoku was out shopping between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. When she returned home, she found several rooms had been ransacked and that 50 million yen was missing from a closet.

Police said the thief or thieves gained admittance to the two-storey house by breaking a window.

© Japan Today