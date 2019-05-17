Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

¥50 mil stolen from elderly woman’s home

0 Comments
UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

An 81-year-old woman was robbed of 50 million yen in cash which was taken from her house in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, police said Friday.

According to police, Yoshie Nanmoku was out shopping between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. When she returned home, she found several rooms had been ransacked and that 50 million yen was missing from a closet.

Police said the thief or thieves gained admittance to the two-storey house by breaking a window.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

All You Can Eat Japanese Barbeque At ‘In the Green Beer Garden & BBQ’ Ikebukuro

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Culture

This Japanese TV Show Panelist Is Being Praised for Calling Out An Offensive Segment about Gender

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

LGBT

Campy

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer 2019 International School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog