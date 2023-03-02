Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

¥790,000 stolen from 71 students’ wallets during graduation ceremony

1 Comment
CHIBA

Chiba prefectural police said Friday that about ¥790,000 was stolen from high school students’ wallets left in four unlocked classrooms while they attended their graduation ceremony at their school in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police and school officials, the thefts occurred during a two-hour period while the graduation ceremony was taking place in the gymnasium at Nippon Sport Science University Kashiwa High School from 9:30 a.m., TV Asahi reported.

A school official called police at around 12 noon after students noticed that cash had been taken from their wallets when they returned to the classrooms.

School officials said that with the number of visitors and family members attending the graduation ceremony, anyone could have easily entered the classrooms.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help us make banking in Japan easier for you!

Take our survey and share your experience with Japanese banks in less than 10 minutes!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

There must of been cameras? If not what a shame! Hope they can find someone out who did it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo