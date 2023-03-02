¥790,000 stolen from 71 students’ wallets during graduation ceremony

Chiba prefectural police said Friday that about ¥790,000 was stolen from high school students’ wallets left in four unlocked classrooms while they attended their graduation ceremony at their school in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police and school officials, the thefts occurred during a two-hour period while the graduation ceremony was taking place in the gymnasium at Nippon Sport Science University Kashiwa High School from 9:30 a.m., TV Asahi reported.

A school official called police at around 12 noon after students noticed that cash had been taken from their wallets when they returned to the classrooms.

School officials said that with the number of visitors and family members attending the graduation ceremony, anyone could have easily entered the classrooms.

© Japan Today