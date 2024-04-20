‘I’m going to take your head:’ Man arrested for sending threatening message

A 29-year-old man in Niigata City, Niigata Prefecture, has been arrested for sending a message saying, "I'm going to take your head,” to a man in his 20s.

According to the police, the suspect, who is a part-time worker, used an app to send the threat to the man on his smartphone on Friday, local media reported. He also sent messages threatening to hurt the reputation of the man’s relatives and damage their property.

Police traced the man through his smartphone but have not disclosed the relationship between him and the person he targeted with his messages.

