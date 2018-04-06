Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

‘Kamen Rider Gaim’ actor arrested for sexually molesting woman on street

3 Comments
TOKYO

An actor, who appeared in the film “Kamen Rider Gaim,” as well as other movies, TV shows and musicals, has been arrested on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman on a street in Tokyo, police said Friday.

According to police, Tsunenori Aoki, 30, who played the part of Ryoma Sengoku in “Kamen Rider Gaim,” allegedly approached the woman from behind as she walked along a street in Setagaya Ward at around 1:30 a.m. on March 4, Fuji TV reported.

The woman, who is in her 30s, told police the man hugged her tightly, injuring her neck and groping her breasts as she resisted.

After the man ran away, the woman called 110. Police identified Aoki from street surveillance camera footage and from some personal belongings he dropped at the scene of the crime when he fled.

Police said Aoki has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk at the time because of work-related stress.

Three other women reported similar assaults in the vicinity at around the same time and police are questioning Aoki about his involvement in those cases.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Hey... come on, he was drunk... and this is Japan, won't just a "Gomenasai" do. Just being sarcastic... being drunk is no excuse although it is used quite often here.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

An epidemic of sexual assault and groping, unless the law takes it more seriously the problem will continue.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

One reason the law isn't much of a deterrent here is because you can pay compensation in exchange for charges being dropped. If Japan had tort law, the victims could recover in civil proceedings that are independent of criminal proceedings. This would remove prosecutor's ability to allow criminals to pay their way out of charges.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Seoul-Searching And Meat Grilling At Korean BBQ Samgeori Butcher’s

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Health & Beauty

Cittec: Tokyo’s Coolest Cycling Gym With A Cafe And More

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

International School Events: April 2018

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Tokyo Disney Resort Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Abiko Kannon-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

History

Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall