‘Kamen Rider Gaim’ actor arrested for sexually molesting woman on street

An actor, who appeared in the film “Kamen Rider Gaim,” as well as other movies, TV shows and musicals, has been arrested on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman on a street in Tokyo, police said Friday.

According to police, Tsunenori Aoki, 30, who played the part of Ryoma Sengoku in “Kamen Rider Gaim,” allegedly approached the woman from behind as she walked along a street in Setagaya Ward at around 1:30 a.m. on March 4, Fuji TV reported.

The woman, who is in her 30s, told police the man hugged her tightly, injuring her neck and groping her breasts as she resisted.

After the man ran away, the woman called 110. Police identified Aoki from street surveillance camera footage and from some personal belongings he dropped at the scene of the crime when he fled.

Police said Aoki has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk at the time because of work-related stress.

Three other women reported similar assaults in the vicinity at around the same time and police are questioning Aoki about his involvement in those cases.

