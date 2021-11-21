Newsletter Signup Register / Login
‘Peeping Tom’ police officer arrested outside woman’s apartment

TOKYO

A 42-year-old police inspector in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a women’s-only apartment building to get a look at one of the tenants as she undressed.

According to police, Takashi Owada, an inspector for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Security Division, was apprehended at the scene in Chofu on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Police said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I saw a naked woman through an opening in the curtains and wondered if I could see her again.”

The apartment manager had previously consulted with officers at Chofu Police Station after tenants reported seeing a suspicious man lurking on the premises from early November. A police patrol arrested Owada after the manager reported seeing him lurking about on Sunday.

An inspector for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Security Division? A wolf is in charge of the henhouse...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

“I saw a naked woman through an opening in the curtains and wondered if I could see her again.”

LOL, such a very typical Japanese police story.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

How sexually frustrated are men in Japan? 42 and will do anything to see a naked woman! WOW that is so pathetic words can't describe it! I would expect something like that from say a 15 year old, but 42!!!???

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If you've been here a while you'll not be so surprised. People in respected positions get caught doing some really weird, strange stuff on a fairly regular basis here.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

How sexually frustrated are men in Japan? 42 and will do anything to see a naked woman! 

You'd be surprised. Around 40% of people above 30 are still virgins. Frustration would be an understatement.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Police said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I saw a naked woman through an opening in the curtains and wondered if I could see her again.”

Wait until this guy gets access to the internet! He’s in for a ride!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

But on a sadder note - are women not even safe from sexual harassment living alone in their own homes anymore? Where is safe for women not to be made to feel unsafe?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Predatory behavior. - A ‘chance’ view in passing is one issue. But to return to the scene, again & again, and eventually, to break in to a ‘women’s-only’ apartment building for a closer look? Indications he was looking for more than just another ‘chance’ encounter.

- “Police quoted [Takashi Owada] as saying, “I saw a naked woman through an opening in the curtains and wondered if I could see her again.” -

0 ( +0 / -0 )

(Hopefully, ‘soon-to-be-demoted’) former TokyoMetPD “Chief Inspector” Takashi Owada was ‘casing’ the building, surveillance cameras and ‘blind spots’. - Means, motive, and eventually, an opportunity for more nefarious crimes than just a “Peeping” Tomo.

- “The apt mgr had prev. consulted with Chofu Police after tenants reported seeing a suspicious man lurking on the premises from early Nov. A police patrol arrested Owada after the mgr reported seeing him lurking about on Sun.” -

0 ( +1 / -1 )

You’re right. ‘Many bells’ *should* be going off and ‘red flags’ going up *@Manybells 5:24pm *as this “Chief Inspector” more than likely has/had access to a variety of databases & information on these residents of the women’s-only building:

*- @Manybells 5:24pm: “**Wait until this guy gets access to the internet! *

- are women not even safe from sexual harassment living alone in their own homes anymore?

- Where is safe for women not to be made to feel unsafe?”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

