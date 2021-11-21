‘Peeping Tom’ police officer arrested outside woman’s apartment

A 42-year-old police inspector in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a women’s-only apartment building to get a look at one of the tenants as she undressed.

According to police, Takashi Owada, an inspector for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Security Division, was apprehended at the scene in Chofu on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Police said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I saw a naked woman through an opening in the curtains and wondered if I could see her again.”

The apartment manager had previously consulted with officers at Chofu Police Station after tenants reported seeing a suspicious man lurking on the premises from early November. A police patrol arrested Owada after the manager reported seeing him lurking about on Sunday.

