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‘Suffer and die.’ 70-year-old man arrested for threatening woman via social media

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KAGOSHIMA

A 70-year-old man from Yakushima town in Kagoshima Prefecture has been arrested for allegedly threatening a woman in her 60s whom he knew by sending her messages on social media.

According to the police, at around 11:10 p.m. on Monday, the man sent a message to the woman, saying, "I'll never forgive you. And you're going to suffer and die," NTV reported.

A friend of the woman contacted police on Tuesday and they questioned the man on a voluntary basis. Police said the man admitted sending the messages and he was arrested on Tuesday night.

The man had been communicating with the woman via social media for some time, and police are questioning them about the source of the trouble between them.

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