‘Volunteer’ worker arrested for stealing fruit from damaged home in Ishikawa Prefecture

Police in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of stealing fruit from a home partially damaged by the Jan 1 earthquake.
Police said Fumiaki Matsuoka, a self-proclaimed university student from Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, has been charged with burglary and theft for breaking into the house and stealing six boxes of high-quality mikan (mandarins) worth 3,000 yen from the kitchen, at around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported.
The house belongs to a man in his 70s who had been evacuated after the quake. However, Matsuoka was detained by a neighbor who was suspicious at seeing a stranger come out of the house.
Police said Matsuoka had only 500 yen in cash on him. He was quoted as saying he came to the area as a volunteer worker.
According to Ishikawa prefectural police, since the earthquake, there have been more than a dozen reports of burglaries in Wajima and Suzu towns.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
It's not one or two oranges but six boxes, that's the real thieves. Ishikawa is not even known for oranges anyway.
TokyoLiving
Send that clown to jail..
TokyoLiving
By the way, stealing some mandarins in national headlines..
Proving again, again and again that Japan is one of the safest countries to live in the world..
Like it or not..