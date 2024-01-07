‘Volunteer’ worker arrested for stealing fruit from damaged home in Ishikawa Prefecture

Police in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of stealing fruit from a home partially damaged by the Jan 1 earthquake.

Police said Fumiaki Matsuoka, a self-proclaimed university student from Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, has been charged with burglary and theft for breaking into the house and stealing six boxes of high-quality mikan (mandarins) worth 3,000 yen from the kitchen, at around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported.

The house belongs to a man in his 70s who had been evacuated after the quake. However, Matsuoka was detained by a neighbor who was suspicious at seeing a stranger come out of the house.

Police said Matsuoka had only 500 yen in cash on him. He was quoted as saying he came to the area as a volunteer worker.

According to Ishikawa prefectural police, since the earthquake, there have been more than a dozen reports of burglaries in Wajima and Suzu towns.

