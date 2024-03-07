Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

‘Volunteer’ gets suspended sentence for stealing fruit from quake-hit home

1 Comment
KANAZAWA

A 21-year-old university student has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for stealing six mikan (mandarins) from a home partially damaged by the Jan 1 earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture.

The Kanazawa District Court on Wednesday handed down the sentence against Fumiaki Matsuoka, from Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, Kyodo News reported. He was convicted of breaking into the house and stealing a box containing six high-quality mikan (mandarins) worth 3,000 yen from the kitchen, at around 8:40 a.m. on Jan 5.

The house belongs to a man in his 70s who had been evacuated after the quake. However, Matsuoka was detained by a neighbor who was suspicious at seeing a stranger come out of the house.

After his arrest, Matsuoka told police he came to the area as a volunteer worker, the court heard.

Seems a little harsh.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

