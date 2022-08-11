1,000 peaches stolen from Fukushima orchard

About 1,000 peaces were stolen from an orchard in Fukushima city on Thursday, just before they were ready to be picked, police said.

According to police, the wife of the grower, a man in his 70s, discovered the peaches missing from five trees at around 5 a.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported. The stolen peaches were the popular Madoka variety and were valued at around 1.6 million yen.

The grower said the peaches were still on the trees on Wednesday afternoon.

The grower’s wife said she and her husband were heartbroken by the theft because the peaches were particularly good this year.

Police have stepped up patrols in several prefectures this year following a spate of fruit thefts since April. Fukushima is the second largest peach-growing prefecture after Yamanashi. August is the peak season for peaches.

