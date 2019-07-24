1,100 items of women’s underwear found at home of man arrested for stealing panties from laundromat

Police in Bungo-ono, Oita Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of stealing women’s underwear from a coin-operated laundromat.

Police said that when they searched the residence of Toru Adachi, a company employee, on Monday, they found about 1,100 items of female undergarments in bags and futon cases.

Adachi is suspected of stealing 10 panties from a coin laundromat in Oita City in April. He was identified through analysis of surveillance camera footage inside the laundromat.

Police said Adachi has admitted to the charge and are questioning him about at least 10 incidents of reported panty snatching in the area this year.

