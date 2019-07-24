Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

1,100 items of women’s underwear found at home of man arrested for stealing panties from laundromat

2 Comments
OITA

Police in Bungo-ono, Oita Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of stealing women’s underwear from a coin-operated laundromat. 

Police said that when they searched the residence of Toru Adachi, a company employee, on Monday, they found about 1,100 items of female undergarments in bags and futon cases. 

Adachi is suspected of stealing 10 panties from a coin laundromat in Oita City in April. He was identified through analysis of surveillance camera footage inside the laundromat. 

Police said Adachi has admitted to the charge and are questioning him about at least 10 incidents of reported panty snatching in the area this year.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

This breaks me up with laughter, its happening so often starting to wonder if its the national past time.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why is Japan's birth rate so low? Oh...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: 2 Couples In Trouble

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Food & Drink

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Unique Kakigori Treats

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Tenjin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Leaving Japan: What You Need To Do

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Sumida River Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks