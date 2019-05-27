1 child, 1 adult dead; 15 other children, 1 woman injured in stabbing rampage at Kawasaki bus stop

Sixteen elementary school pupils and two adults were stabbed by a man wielding knives while waiting for their school bus Tuesday morning in Kawasaki next to Tokyo. One of the children and one of the adults died after being taken to hospitals, police said.
The 16 children are pupils of Caritas elementary school, a private Catholic school in the city. The suspect, a man in his 50s, was holding knives in both hands and stabbed the victims before stabbing himself in the neck, the police said. The suspect died after being taken to a hospital.
The incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on a street near a park in a residential area, about 250 meters from Noborito station on the East Japan Railway Co and Odakyu Electric Railway Co lines.
According to eyewitnesses, the suspect slowly approached the children and was shouting "I'm gonna kill you" during the rampage. He had close-cropped hair and was wearing glasses.
The police retrieved two knives believed to have been used in the attack at the scene and are trying to identify the suspect.
Of the victims, a 12-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man, believed to be the father of one of the pupils, died with deep stab wounds to their necks despite emergency treatment at a hospital, hospital officials said.
In addition, two girls and a woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries, the police said.
Caritas school officials said they will hold a press conference from 6 p.m. after convening an emergency meeting of their pupils' parents in the afternoon.
The school operator was founded by Soeurs de la Charite de Quebec, an organization of Catholic nuns in Quebec City in Canada, according to the school's website.
"I heard children scream 'I'm scared' and then turned to see a man with knives shouting, 'I'm gonna kill you,'" said Toshichika Ishii, 57, who was at a park near the site, adding that he had seen children falling to the ground.
Kazuhiro Yoshida, a 60-year-old bus driver for Caritas elementary school, said he got off his bus when he arrived near the scene and saw "pools of blood."
"A man in dark clothing was lying on the ground and did not move a bit," Yoshida said.
A woman in her 40s who lives near the scene said she saw a rescue worker conducting a cardiac massage on a girl and "blood flowing from a man in a suit crouching on the ground and forming a pool."
Condolences from Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to the victims of the stabbing.
"On behalf of the first lady and myself, I want to take a moment to send our prayers and sympathy to the victims of the stabbing attack this morning," Trump said in remarks during a visit to Yokosuka naval base.
"All Americans stand with the people of Japan and grieve for the victims and for their families," he said, referring to the rampage that took place earlier in the day.
Trump made the remarks as he visited a Japanese destroyer at the base. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was alongside the U.S. leader and also made a speech, did not reference the attack at all.© KYODO
76 Comments
madmanmunt
What horror.
JJ Jetplane
This is horrible. Nothing you go through could justify targeting children like this.
therougou
Coward. I hope they tie him up and stab him to death slowly with forks.
marcelito
All the sickos attacking little kids deserve public lynching nothing else.....rot in hell bastard.
Chico3
I hear death penalty on this. This really is tragic and shocking. No justification for this. My prayers for those involved and their families.
kohakuebisu
That's horrific. Fingers crossed for all the victims.
(I believe in the NZ approach of trying to avoid naming the perp. Do not let him go down in infamy)
Maria
Oh dear, this is terrible. Those poor children, and the parents must be terrified, waiting to learn the news.
Reckless
Horrible. I am guessing some heroes intervened to stop him.
Do the hustle
So, I wonder what ticked off this psycho. Hopefully not too many are dead.
Stewart Gale
@reckless, he stabbed himself in the shoulder so possibly not.
To speculate, this is what happens when mental illness is hidden away and left untreated.
I see what I would describe as “crazy” people walking around every single day here.
Madden
I can't even think of words to make a proper comment, a combination of anger and sadness.
redelmotalking
Another tragic consequence I’ll bet of untreated mental illness, and a society that heaps too much pressure on people, who then release it on the weak and defenceless.
doel jusino
W.T.F. This guy was having a bad day and thought stabbing people & children would make his day a little bit better. This guy should have been killed on the spot.
Michael Craig
My prayers to all those who were attacked. Especially the innocent children!
Ganbare Japan!
Terrible news, I pray for the children that they are OK.
ulysses
This is just so sad. My thoughts are with the children , hope the rest of them recover.
Stewart Gale
For a country that prides itself on being “safe,” there are an awful lot of these types of rampage killings in Japan.
A lot of knife crime too, from what I read.
PTownsend
RIP those murdered. Heal well all those injured. Hopefully each person affected in any way by this will be helped. Thank you to all emergency responders and any bystanders who risked their lives to help.
Hopefully the full force of the law will be brought down on this murderer.
It would be reassuring to think a 'motive' could be found for this brutal, cowardly act. If so, that could reduce the likelihood of further hideous crimes like this.
A reality, however, is no motive - motive like those used to wrap up Agatha Christie and A.C. Doyle books - will be found. A reality could be something has long been wrong in the 'wiring' of this man and the organic algorithms that regulate him.
Of course better mental health care is needed. But it's still a huge challenge when dealing with any human, a being whose brain is made up of billions of neurons connected by trillions of synapses, the most complex unit on the planet. A unit that is affected by everything in its environment.
zichi
NHK Is saying there are 19 victims and the attacker stabbed himself and is in critical condition.
Anonymous
@Stewart Gale
Me, too.
Situational awareness needs to be much higher.
Poor kids. This is life theft.
showchinmono
Yes I do too.
Yes indeed.
Anyone who lives here for long enough, would notice something seriously wrong with the country
kohakuebisu
The tv is saying that some of the kids were waiting for a school bus to an international/Catholic school called Caritas Gakuen.
Fingers crossed for everyone.
bass4funk
Terrible, terrible, some people just don’t have any business being loose and free on the streets. We need to find a better way of screening mentally disturbed people and either get them the help they need or they need to be locked up and given proper attention, if people want to physically harm you, they’ll use anything and whether it’s a knife or a gun you will never eliminate attacks by mentally disturbed people, but you can minimize the risk with proper care and observation.
Realization
Agreed @ therougou, no Marcy for such Coward,
Giveme_abreak
My heart bleeds for all the victim...this man is a coward...he is a pure evil wanting to hurt those innocent kids
jcapan
My own elementary school age daughter is having a crime-awareness lesson later today. It'd be nice to think there's anything children or we as parents could do to prevent this sort of thing, or cars running down kids for that matter, but I'm afraid such control will never be ours. Being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Even the kids who survive will be traumatized, perhaps their entire lives. I weep for them and their families. Gosh, anyone who even witnessed such a senseless act of butchery.
Name and shame everyone who has enabled a guy like this to reach this point. Why didn't he receive the care he obviously needed. Sane people don't go on stabbing sprees, period.
Bugle Boy of Company B
There have been at least 3 deaths.
Joe Blow
I said it before and I'll say it again: bring back mental asylums.
Treat the patients there humanely, of course, but make sure they're off the streets.
Lots of mental health experts have been saying the same thing for a few years now.
hachikoreloaded
Positive thoughts, prayers and hoping for the best for the victims.
Concerned Citizen
Heartbreaking. Poor children suffering such terror.
Thoughts and prayers for the victims and families.
elephant200
"INCELs Rampaging" INCEL means : Involuntary Celibate ! That is a guy who cannot have a normal relationship with females or finding a female companion! He got outraged and blames on the society or taking assault actions to express his angers over the female gender as vengeance! I think this guy could be this one symdrome! This is not a joke but a social problem in industrirized countries but ignored!
My heart goes to all the victims and I wish them stay alive!
Moskollo
The people in charge of this country need to tighten up the mental health laws to stop people like this madman wandering the streets, there are too many crazy people all over Tokyo..RIP to the victims and I pray god gives those parents strength at this devastating time..
darknuts
So are there two dead?
NZ2011
We as a social species take cues from those around us, and for the most part get along well enough, I suspect however its very likely that the warning signs for this man were apparent for quite some time.
This is where the not causing a fuss, not wanting to confront issues directly part of Japanese culture, while very practical in some cases, in this case probably has cost people their lives.
A terrible situation and I feel deeply for the people who were expecting their loved ones home this evening.
Thoughts and Prayers however, never has a less useful thing ever been said, its tough to know what to say of course and have a tendency towards platitudes but action is the only thing that will change the future.
Serengoza
@Stewart Gale
Agreed. I see dozens of borderliners on my way to and from work in Tokyo/Yokohama. A LOT of passive aggressive behavior all around from just about anyone over 30.
Jimi
As usual in Japan whenever there is a crime like this it is either women or children who are targeted, cowards! Mental health is also non existent due to the sweep it under the rug mentality that is all pervasive.
garypen
Why can't they say "dead" or "killed"?
lucabrasi
@Joe
Agree completely. But mental hospitals, just like schools and museums and libraries cost money, and most people don't seem interested enough in building a decent society to look past their latest tax bill.
Boy Next Door
Mental health is one of the most overlooked issues in this country. I think it's about time, the government must address this serious problem. My love and prayers go out to all the victims.
Whatsnext
more mental hospitals please. It's not the knife that attacked the children but the mind behind the knife.
JapanFan
What the ........ is going on in my favorite country??????? Where are these loonies coming from???
I still haven't forgotten about the little girl that was molested by her father and killed by him.
juminRhee
Kohakuebisu:
"I believe in the NZ approach of trying to avoid naming the perp. Do not let him go down in infamy."
Many countries had this approach previously to preserve sanctity of trial by jury in court of law rather than trial by media in court of public opinion, but gave into pressure. Now, one only need to point and say "witch" (ie child mlester, rpist, murderer) and, without a trial, your name is dragged through the mud and you get fired. The media should protect both the victim amd the accused until after a guilty conviction.
juminRhee
The media and govt should protect...
Haaa Nemui
Bit devastated today. Just passed Noborito on my daily commute. Was walking through Musashi-Kosugi and it seems the girls from Caritas have all been sent home early. Can't imagine what possesses somebody to cause such harm. So sad.
I know we all have our disagreements on here but take care out there people.
sensei258
The guilty person died. Hope everyone else recovers
simon g
Does this end the "Japan is safe" mantra that is so often trotted out? Even after the Aum Sarin attacks and nuclear plant meltdown, it was an almost constant.
Bad crazy people exist everywhere.
RIP innocents and condolences to their loved ones.
お悔やみ申し上げます。
quercetum
Parents may have to walk their kids to school or choose schools within walking distance to have the peace of mind. Imagine every time you say have a good day at school could be the last time you see your child
Cameron Lett
This is precisely why my wife and I are considering moving back to NZ. It seems as if this type of occurrence is becoming more and more common here. I hope the families and friends of the victims find comfort one way or another.
Danny Bloom
Girls were 6, 7 years old students waiting for school bus in Kawasaki to take them to private girls Catholic primary school founded by Canadian nuns. 1 little girl died from knife wounds, an angel now in heaven, other girls survived. An adult man also died. And an adult woman. The killer stashed himself in suicide gesture, died later in hospital. All these on same day Trump was still visiting Abe at Sdf base, not so far away. Prayers for everyone. Mental health issues important in all nations, China too. Guns, knives, car rammings, what next?
ArtistAtLarge
What a despicable person. Utterly despicable.
Toasted Heretic
Horrific. What is causing men to act out their violent fantasies like this? I've said it before, though, this is still random and Japan is one of the safest countries in the world. More resources need to be on hand for those with severe mental health problems.
RIP to the victims and those who will have to deal with the trauma of this senseless tragedy.
And for those calling for vengeance and death penalties - remember that the individual responsible for this is a victim, too.
BackpackingNepal
Trump came and American thing happened in Japan.
Hope the injured people get good recovery and those who....may rest in peace and the attacker gets the death penalty.
Something serious Japan now needs to do and prepare.
Luddite
Horrific.
kyushubill
Don't forget to hug your kids and tell them you love them.
zichi
The killer is dead and now in hell.
showchinmono
He's dead already. Whether he had mental decease or not could be guessed only from the ones who knew him recently. Whether he was drug user or not should also be clarified
zettaiEngineer
Japan is comparatively much safer due to gun restrictions than the US.
Society can't predict the actions of deranged individuals.
Stewart Gale
@zettaiEngineer
Yes, but it can surely do something to limit the amount of deranged individuals roaming the streets freely.
shogun36
PLEASE do not hurt innocent children. If you are that weak to handle daily life, blame yourself, not others around you. ESPECIALLY innocent children who are nothing but positive influences.
Killer, I hope you suffered badly before your demise.........
RickyC
undiagnosed & untreated mental illnesses are the biggest reason on the increase of such kind of incidents, if it's continue to be taboo for the people to seek psychological advice or treatment in here or if the health-service providers continue to prescript the pills only without involving the cases sensitively, unfortunately, we'll continue to see much more tragic incident with an accelarated pace.
Historically, japan as a society, hiding mental illnesses inside of the family to defuse the potentially harmful mentally ill person and to be ashamed as a family, however, now there is nobody to stop/keep an eye on theses single psychos to prevent them to harm people.
In the future, there will be tragical correlation between single households and violent loonie attacks and consequences in this society.
socrateos
Everytime this type of things happens, I am totally lost. Isn't it a human instinct wanting to protect young children when one sees them? No? Why hurt them? Why?
PTownsend
Fully agree. It's doubtful anyone can predict them.
And fully agree Japan's MUCH safer than the US (though that's a pretty low bar comparison) mostly because Japan has tough gun laws.
sensei258
I can't imagine the pain of having sent your little girl off to school and then getting that call. May the families be comforted
sensei258
That bastard just wanted to cause as much pain and suffering as he could
sensei258
Coward
papigiulio
Everything has already been said. Absolute tragedy. My heart goes out to all the victims and families, what a dark day. sigh.
pointofview
Lotsa knife stabbings here. Wow!
redelmotalking
There is nothing more vile in this world than harming children. We are all responsible for their welfare, and adults have no greater responsibility than to protect them. I cannot imagine how these parents are feeling, especially the mother and father that said goodbye forever to their daughter at their door, only a few hours ago. Life is full of unexpected events. We never know what is next.
sensei258
A thumbs-down on calling the guy a coward? Really?
stormcrow
Thoughts, prayers and condolences to the parents, especially to those of the little girl who died.
R.I.P.
KariHaruka
Absolutely heartbreaking! My thoughts are with the victims of this disgusting crime. Who the hell targets young children?! My feelings right now are mixed full of sadness and anger.
And it might be a drastic action but this has made me and my wife reevaluate how our elementary aged daughters are getting to and from school and we've decided that for the foreseeable future we'll be taking them ourselves. We're aware and thankful that incidents like this are rare here in Japan, but its shaken the both of us massively. Especially as my youngest is only 1 year younger than the poor girl who was murdered :(
PTownsend
Many stabbings seem to be reported here as well as many other places around the world.
Statistics are readily available for murders when guns are used; not many for knife attacks, at least that I'm aware of.
The link below gives info on per capita murder rates by country. Russia is 9th. China 12th. The US 14th. Japan 86th.
https://www.nationmaster.com/country-info/stats/Crime/Violent-crime/Murder-rate
I feel safer in Japan than I do just about anywhere else in the world. Still, as an American who's lived in some rough places I'm always on alert.
shogun36
Amusing, all these thumbs down for comments that talk negatively about the killer. Sad.
Honestly I hope the families of the murdered victims can some how find some eventual peace from all of this. My heart goes out to those people.
Arturo Jamilla
Big foot sightings are rare. Knife attacks in Japan are not uncommon.
itsonlyrocknroll
Sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Children and parents travelling to school for heavens sake.
Alex Einz
mental hospitals are needed for people that have chance of recovery, murderous ones should be just put down like you put a rabid dog down.. no need wasting money or resources on them.