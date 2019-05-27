1 child, 1 adult dead; 15 other children, 1 woman injured in stabbing rampage at Kawasaki bus stop

Sixteen elementary school pupils and two adults were stabbed by a man wielding knives while waiting for their school bus Tuesday morning in Kawasaki next to Tokyo. One of the children and one of the adults died after being taken to hospitals, police said.

The 16 children are pupils of Caritas elementary school, a private Catholic school in the city. The suspect, a man in his 50s, was holding knives in both hands and stabbed the victims before stabbing himself in the neck, the police said. The suspect died after being taken to a hospital.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on a street near a park in a residential area, about 250 meters from Noborito station on the East Japan Railway Co and Odakyu Electric Railway Co lines.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect slowly approached the children and was shouting "I'm gonna kill you" during the rampage. He had close-cropped hair and was wearing glasses.

The police retrieved two knives believed to have been used in the attack at the scene and are trying to identify the suspect.

Of the victims, a 12-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man, believed to be the father of one of the pupils, died with deep stab wounds to their necks despite emergency treatment at a hospital, hospital officials said.

In addition, two girls and a woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries, the police said.

Caritas school officials said they will hold a press conference from 6 p.m. after convening an emergency meeting of their pupils' parents in the afternoon.

The school operator was founded by Soeurs de la Charite de Quebec, an organization of Catholic nuns in Quebec City in Canada, according to the school's website.

"I heard children scream 'I'm scared' and then turned to see a man with knives shouting, 'I'm gonna kill you,'" said Toshichika Ishii, 57, who was at a park near the site, adding that he had seen children falling to the ground.

Kazuhiro Yoshida, a 60-year-old bus driver for Caritas elementary school, said he got off his bus when he arrived near the scene and saw "pools of blood."

"A man in dark clothing was lying on the ground and did not move a bit," Yoshida said.

A woman in her 40s who lives near the scene said she saw a rescue worker conducting a cardiac massage on a girl and "blood flowing from a man in a suit crouching on the ground and forming a pool."

Condolences from Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to the victims of the stabbing.

"On behalf of the first lady and myself, I want to take a moment to send our prayers and sympathy to the victims of the stabbing attack this morning," Trump said in remarks during a visit to Yokosuka naval base.

"All Americans stand with the people of Japan and grieve for the victims and for their families," he said, referring to the rampage that took place earlier in the day.

Trump made the remarks as he visited a Japanese destroyer at the base. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was alongside the U.S. leader and also made a speech, did not reference the attack at all.

© KYODO