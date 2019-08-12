Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

1 cyclist killed, another injured by car going wrong way on national highway

TOKYO

A man 68-year-old man driving the wrong way along a national highway in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward hit two cyclists, killing one and injuring another, on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in Mukojima. Police received a call from a passerby reporting that two men had been knocked off their bicycles and were lying on the road.

Both men were taken to hospital, where one, a 67-year-old newspaper deliveryman, died due to a head injury. The other cyclist, a 27-year-old, suffered a fractured hip.

About 30 minutes later, police found a car three kilometers away in Taito Ward, with its headlights shattered and major damage to its front. The driver, Kiyoshi Sekine, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death. He was quoted by police as saying he had no memory of causing an accident.

