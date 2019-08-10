Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The wreckage of a car in which a woman was killed is seen on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: YouTube/TV Shizuoka
crime

1 dead, 6 injured in Shizuoka traffic pile-up; truck driver arrested

NUMAZU, Shizuoka

One person was killed and six others injured after a truck rear-ended a car, sending it crashing into two other vehicles in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

Police said the 63-year-old truck driver, Hirokazu Takahagi, from Iwaki in Fukushima Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the crash occurred at around 6 a.m. Saturday on the Shin-Tomei Expressway. Traffic was backed up due to the start of the O-bon holiday exodus. Takahagi’s truck rear-ended a car driven by 59-year-old Chiaki Takaishi, from Fujisawa in Kanagawa Prefecture. The impact sent her car into two other vehicles.

Takaishi was taken to hospital were she was pronounced dead. Six other people in the two other cars were injured.

Traffic was held up for 4 ½ hours after the accident.

© Japan Today

