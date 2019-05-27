1 elementary schoolgirl, 1 man dead, 15 other girls, 1 woman injured in stabbing rampage at Kawasaki bus stop

One elementary school girl was killed and 15 others and two adults were injured after a man attacked them with knives while they were waiting for their school bus Tuesday morning in Kawasaki next to Tokyo, police said.

The 16 children are pupils of Caritas elementary school, a private Catholic school in Kawasaki. The suspect, a man in his 50s, was holding knives in both hands and stabbed the victims before stabbing himself in the neck, the police said. The suspect died after being taken to a hospital.

The local fire department was informed around 7:45 a.m. of the incident, which took place near Noborito Station in the city.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was shouting "I'm gonna kill you" during the rampage. He had close-cropped hair and was wearing glasses.

The police retrieved two knives believed to have been used in the attack at the scene and are trying to identify the suspect.

The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital. One of the adult victims, a man in his 30s, also died. In addition, two girls and a woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries, the police said.

Caritas school officials said they will hold a press conference from 6 p.m. after convening an emergency meeting of their pupils' parents in the afternoon.

The school operator was founded by Soeurs de la Charite de Quebec, an organization of Catholic nuns in Quebec City in Canada, according to the school's website.

Pools of blood were left at the scene, cordoned off by investigators.

"I heard a man and a woman screaming," said a 50-year-old woman who lives in the neighborhood. "I rushed out of my house and saw many ambulances."

Condolences from Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to the victims of the stabbing.

"On behalf of the first lady and myself, I want to take a moment to send our prayers and sympathy to the victims of the stabbing attack this morning," Trump said in remarks during a visit to Yokosuka naval base.

"All Americans stand with the people of Japan and grieve for the victims and for their families," he said, referring to the rampage that took place earlier in the day.

Trump made the remarks as he visited a Japanese destroyer at the base. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was alongside the U.S. leader and also made a speech, did not reference the attack at all.

