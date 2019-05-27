Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The scene of Tuesday's stabbing rampage in Kawasaki Photo: KYODO
crime

1 elementary schoolgirl dead, 12 other girls, 3 adults injured in stabbing rampage at Kawasaki bus stop

44 Comments
KAWASAKI

One elementary school girl was killed and 12 others and three adults were injured after a man attacked them with knives while they were waiting for their bus Tuesday morning in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said.

The 13 children are believed to be pupils of Caritas elementary school, a private Catholic school in Kawasaki. The suspect, who appeared to be in his 40s or 50s, was holding knives in both hands and stabbed the victims before stabbing himself in the neck, the police said, adding that he died later in hospital.

The local fire department was informed around 7:45 a.m. of the incident, which took place near Noborito Station in the city.

The police retrieved two knives believed to have been used in the rampage at the scene and are trying to identify the suspect.

The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital. One of the adults, a man in his 30s, was found with no vital signs at the scene and is currently receiving emergency treatment. In addition, two girls and a woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries, the police said.

Caritas school officials have yet to confirm whether the victims belong to their school, saying they are still gathering information. The school operator was founded by Soeurs de la Charite de Quebec, an organization of Catholic nuns in the Canadian city, according to the school's website.

Pools of blood were left at the scene, cordoned off by investigators.

"I heard a man and a woman screaming," said a 50-year-old woman who lives in the neighborhood. "I rushed out of my house and saw many ambulances."

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

44 Comments
Login to comment

What horror.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

This is horrible. Nothing you go through could justify targeting children like this.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Coward. I hope they tie him up and stab him to death slowly with forks.

2 ( +10 / -8 )

Readers, please calm down and refrain from posting remarks like this.

All the sickos attacking little kids deserve public lynching nothing else.....rot in hell bastard.

2 ( +8 / -6 )

I hear death penalty on this. This really is tragic and shocking. No justification for this. My prayers for those involved and their families.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

That's horrific. Fingers crossed for all the victims.

(I believe in the NZ approach of trying to avoid naming the perp. Do not let him go down in infamy)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Oh dear, this is terrible. Those poor children, and the parents must be terrified, waiting to learn the news.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Horrible. I am guessing some heroes intervened to stop him.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

So, I wonder what ticked off this psycho. Hopefully not too many are dead.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@reckless, he stabbed himself in the shoulder so possibly not.

To speculate, this is what happens when mental illness is hidden away and left untreated.

I see what I would describe as “crazy” people walking around every single day here.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

I can't even think of words to make a proper comment, a combination of anger and sadness.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Another tragic consequence I’ll bet of untreated mental illness, and a society that heaps too much pressure on people, who then release it on the weak and defenceless.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

W.T.F. This guy was having a bad day and thought stabbing people & children would make his day a little bit better. This guy should have been killed on the spot.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

My prayers to all those who were attacked. Especially the innocent children!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Terrible news, I pray for the children that they are OK.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

This is just so sad. My thoughts are with the children , hope the rest of them recover.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

For a country that prides itself on being “safe,” there are an awful lot of these types of rampage killings in Japan.

A lot of knife crime too, from what I read.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

RIP those murdered. Heal well all those injured. Hopefully each person affected in any way by this will be helped. Thank you to all emergency responders and any bystanders who risked their lives to help.

Hopefully the full force of the law will be brought down on this murderer.

It would be reassuring to think a 'motive' could be found for this brutal, cowardly act. If so, that could reduce the likelihood of further hideous crimes like this.

A reality, however, is no motive - motive like those used to wrap up Agatha Christie and A.C. Doyle books - will be found. A reality could be something has long been wrong in the 'wiring' of this man and the organic algorithms that regulate him.

Of course better mental health care is needed. But it's still a huge challenge when dealing with any human, a being whose brain is made up of billions of neurons connected by trillions of synapses, the most complex unit on the planet. A unit that is affected by everything in its environment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

NHK Is saying there are 19 victims and the attacker stabbed himself and is in critical condition.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Stewart Gale

I see what I would describe as “crazy” people walking around every single day here.

Me, too.

Situational awareness needs to be much higher.

Poor kids. This is life theft.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I see what I would describe as “crazy” people walking around every single day here.

Yes I do too.

For a country that prides itself on being “safe,” there are an awful lot of these types of rampage killings in Japan.

Yes indeed.

Anyone who lives here for long enough, would notice something seriously wrong with the country

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

The tv is saying that some of the kids were waiting for a school bus to an international/Catholic school called Caritas Gakuen.

Fingers crossed for everyone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Terrible, terrible, some people just don’t have any business being loose and free on the streets. We need to find a better way of screening mentally disturbed people and either get them the help they need or they need to be locked up and given proper attention, if people want to physically harm you, they’ll use anything and whether it’s a knife or a gun you will never eliminate attacks by mentally disturbed people, but you can minimize the risk with proper care and observation.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Agreed @ therougou, no Marcy for such Coward,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

My heart bleeds for all the victim...this man is a coward...he is a pure evil wanting to hurt those innocent kids

0 ( +0 / -0 )

My own elementary school age daughter is having a crime-awareness lesson later today. It'd be nice to think there's anything children or we as parents could do to prevent this sort of thing, or cars running down kids for that matter, but I'm afraid such control will never be ours. Being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Even the kids who survive will be traumatized, perhaps their entire lives. I weep for them and their families. Gosh, anyone who even witnessed such a senseless act of butchery.

Name and shame everyone who has enabled a guy like this to reach this point. Why didn't he receive the care he obviously needed. Sane people don't go on stabbing sprees, period.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

There have been at least 3 deaths.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Terrible, terrible, some people just don’t have any business being loose and free on the streets. We need to find a better way of screening mentally disturbed people and either get them the help they need or they need to be locked up and given proper attention,

I said it before and I'll say it again: bring back mental asylums.

Treat the patients there humanely, of course, but make sure they're off the streets.

Lots of mental health experts have been saying the same thing for a few years now.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Positive thoughts, prayers and hoping for the best for the victims.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Heartbreaking. Poor children suffering such terror.

Thoughts and prayers for the victims and families.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"INCELs Rampaging" INCEL means : Involuntary Celibate ! That is a guy who cannot have a normal relationship with females or finding a female companion! He got outraged and blames on the society or taking assault actions to express his angers over the female gender as vengeance! I think this guy could be this one symdrome! This is not a joke but a social problem in industrirized countries but ignored!

My heart goes to all the victims and I wish them stay alive!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

The people in charge of this country need to tighten up the mental health laws to stop people like this madman wandering the streets, there are too many crazy people all over Tokyo..RIP to the victims and I pray god gives those parents strength at this devastating time..

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Thirteen elementary school girls and three adults were injured after a stabbing rampage Tuesday morning at a bus stop in Kawasaki, police said, adding one girl and one man are showing no vital signs.

So are there two dead?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We as a social species take cues from those around us, and for the most part get along well enough, I suspect however its very likely that the warning signs for this man were apparent for quite some time.

This is where the not causing a fuss, not wanting to confront issues directly part of Japanese culture, while very practical in some cases, in this case probably has cost people their lives.

A terrible situation and I feel deeply for the people who were expecting their loved ones home this evening.

Thoughts and Prayers however, never has a less useful thing ever been said, its tough to know what to say of course and have a tendency towards platitudes but action is the only thing that will change the future.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@Stewart Gale

I see what I would describe as “crazy” people walking around every single day here.

Agreed. I see dozens of borderliners on my way to and from work in Tokyo/Yokohama. A LOT of passive aggressive behavior all around from just about anyone over 30.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

As usual in Japan whenever there is a crime like this it is either women or children who are targeted, cowards! Mental health is also non existent due to the sweep it under the rug mentality that is all pervasive.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"...adding one girl and one man are showing no vital signs."

Why can't they say "dead" or "killed"?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@Joe

I said it before and I'll say it again: bring back mental asylums.

Agree completely. But mental hospitals, just like schools and museums and libraries cost money, and most people don't seem interested enough in building a decent society to look past their latest tax bill.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mental health is one of the most overlooked issues in this country. I think it's about time, the government must address this serious problem. My love and prayers go out to all the victims.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

more mental hospitals please. It's not the knife that attacked the children but the mind behind the knife.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What the ........ is going on in my favorite country??????? Where are these loonies coming from???

I still haven't forgotten about the little girl that was molested by her father and killed by him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kohakuebisu:

"I believe in the NZ approach of trying to avoid naming the perp. Do not let him go down in infamy."

Many countries had this approach previously to preserve sanctity of trial by jury in court of law rather than trial by media in court of public opinion, but gave into pressure. Now, one only need to point and say "witch" (ie child mlester, rpist, murderer) and, without a trial, your name is dragged through the mud and you get fired. The media should protect both the victim amd the accused until after a guilty conviction.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The media and govt should protect...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo