1 elementary schoolgirl dead, 12 other girls, 3 adults injured in stabbing rampage at Kawasaki bus stop

One elementary school girl was killed and 12 others and three adults were injured after a man attacked them with knives while they were waiting for their bus Tuesday morning in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said.
The 13 children are believed to be pupils of Caritas elementary school, a private Catholic school in Kawasaki. The suspect, who appeared to be in his 40s or 50s, was holding knives in both hands and stabbed the victims before stabbing himself in the neck, the police said, adding that he died later in hospital.
The local fire department was informed around 7:45 a.m. of the incident, which took place near Noborito Station in the city.
The police retrieved two knives believed to have been used in the rampage at the scene and are trying to identify the suspect.
The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital. One of the adults, a man in his 30s, was found with no vital signs at the scene and is currently receiving emergency treatment. In addition, two girls and a woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries, the police said.
Caritas school officials have yet to confirm whether the victims belong to their school, saying they are still gathering information. The school operator was founded by Soeurs de la Charite de Quebec, an organization of Catholic nuns in the Canadian city, according to the school's website.
Pools of blood were left at the scene, cordoned off by investigators.
"I heard a man and a woman screaming," said a 50-year-old woman who lives in the neighborhood. "I rushed out of my house and saw many ambulances."© KYODO
madmanmunt
What horror.
JJ Jetplane
This is horrible. Nothing you go through could justify targeting children like this.
therougou
Coward. I hope they tie him up and stab him to death slowly with forks.
Moderator
Readers, please calm down and refrain from posting remarks like this.
marcelito
All the sickos attacking little kids deserve public lynching nothing else.....rot in hell bastard.
Chico3
I hear death penalty on this. This really is tragic and shocking. No justification for this. My prayers for those involved and their families.
kohakuebisu
That's horrific. Fingers crossed for all the victims.
(I believe in the NZ approach of trying to avoid naming the perp. Do not let him go down in infamy)
Maria
Oh dear, this is terrible. Those poor children, and the parents must be terrified, waiting to learn the news.
Reckless
Horrible. I am guessing some heroes intervened to stop him.
Do the hustle
So, I wonder what ticked off this psycho. Hopefully not too many are dead.
Stewart Gale
@reckless, he stabbed himself in the shoulder so possibly not.
To speculate, this is what happens when mental illness is hidden away and left untreated.
I see what I would describe as “crazy” people walking around every single day here.
Madden
I can't even think of words to make a proper comment, a combination of anger and sadness.
redelmotalking
Another tragic consequence I’ll bet of untreated mental illness, and a society that heaps too much pressure on people, who then release it on the weak and defenceless.
doel jusino
W.T.F. This guy was having a bad day and thought stabbing people & children would make his day a little bit better. This guy should have been killed on the spot.
Michael Craig
My prayers to all those who were attacked. Especially the innocent children!
Ganbare Japan!
Terrible news, I pray for the children that they are OK.
ulysses
This is just so sad. My thoughts are with the children , hope the rest of them recover.
Stewart Gale
For a country that prides itself on being “safe,” there are an awful lot of these types of rampage killings in Japan.
A lot of knife crime too, from what I read.
PTownsend
RIP those murdered. Heal well all those injured. Hopefully each person affected in any way by this will be helped. Thank you to all emergency responders and any bystanders who risked their lives to help.
Hopefully the full force of the law will be brought down on this murderer.
It would be reassuring to think a 'motive' could be found for this brutal, cowardly act. If so, that could reduce the likelihood of further hideous crimes like this.
A reality, however, is no motive - motive like those used to wrap up Agatha Christie and A.C. Doyle books - will be found. A reality could be something has long been wrong in the 'wiring' of this man and the organic algorithms that regulate him.
Of course better mental health care is needed. But it's still a huge challenge when dealing with any human, a being whose brain is made up of billions of neurons connected by trillions of synapses, the most complex unit on the planet. A unit that is affected by everything in its environment.
zichi
NHK Is saying there are 19 victims and the attacker stabbed himself and is in critical condition.
Anonymous
@Stewart Gale
Me, too.
Situational awareness needs to be much higher.
Poor kids. This is life theft.
showchinmono
Yes I do too.
Yes indeed.
Anyone who lives here for long enough, would notice something seriously wrong with the country
kohakuebisu
The tv is saying that some of the kids were waiting for a school bus to an international/Catholic school called Caritas Gakuen.
Fingers crossed for everyone.
bass4funk
Terrible, terrible, some people just don’t have any business being loose and free on the streets. We need to find a better way of screening mentally disturbed people and either get them the help they need or they need to be locked up and given proper attention, if people want to physically harm you, they’ll use anything and whether it’s a knife or a gun you will never eliminate attacks by mentally disturbed people, but you can minimize the risk with proper care and observation.
Realization
Agreed @ therougou, no Marcy for such Coward,
Giveme_abreak
My heart bleeds for all the victim...this man is a coward...he is a pure evil wanting to hurt those innocent kids
jcapan
My own elementary school age daughter is having a crime-awareness lesson later today. It'd be nice to think there's anything children or we as parents could do to prevent this sort of thing, or cars running down kids for that matter, but I'm afraid such control will never be ours. Being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Even the kids who survive will be traumatized, perhaps their entire lives. I weep for them and their families. Gosh, anyone who even witnessed such a senseless act of butchery.
Name and shame everyone who has enabled a guy like this to reach this point. Why didn't he receive the care he obviously needed. Sane people don't go on stabbing sprees, period.
Bugle Boy of Company B
There have been at least 3 deaths.
Joe Blow
I said it before and I'll say it again: bring back mental asylums.
Treat the patients there humanely, of course, but make sure they're off the streets.
Lots of mental health experts have been saying the same thing for a few years now.
hachikoreloaded
Positive thoughts, prayers and hoping for the best for the victims.
Concerned Citizen
Heartbreaking. Poor children suffering such terror.
Thoughts and prayers for the victims and families.
elephant200
"INCELs Rampaging" INCEL means : Involuntary Celibate ! That is a guy who cannot have a normal relationship with females or finding a female companion! He got outraged and blames on the society or taking assault actions to express his angers over the female gender as vengeance! I think this guy could be this one symdrome! This is not a joke but a social problem in industrirized countries but ignored!
My heart goes to all the victims and I wish them stay alive!
Moskollo
The people in charge of this country need to tighten up the mental health laws to stop people like this madman wandering the streets, there are too many crazy people all over Tokyo..RIP to the victims and I pray god gives those parents strength at this devastating time..
darknuts
So are there two dead?
NZ2011
We as a social species take cues from those around us, and for the most part get along well enough, I suspect however its very likely that the warning signs for this man were apparent for quite some time.
This is where the not causing a fuss, not wanting to confront issues directly part of Japanese culture, while very practical in some cases, in this case probably has cost people their lives.
A terrible situation and I feel deeply for the people who were expecting their loved ones home this evening.
Thoughts and Prayers however, never has a less useful thing ever been said, its tough to know what to say of course and have a tendency towards platitudes but action is the only thing that will change the future.
Serengoza
@Stewart Gale
Agreed. I see dozens of borderliners on my way to and from work in Tokyo/Yokohama. A LOT of passive aggressive behavior all around from just about anyone over 30.
Jimi
As usual in Japan whenever there is a crime like this it is either women or children who are targeted, cowards! Mental health is also non existent due to the sweep it under the rug mentality that is all pervasive.
garypen
Why can't they say "dead" or "killed"?
lucabrasi
@Joe
Agree completely. But mental hospitals, just like schools and museums and libraries cost money, and most people don't seem interested enough in building a decent society to look past their latest tax bill.
Boy Next Door
Mental health is one of the most overlooked issues in this country. I think it's about time, the government must address this serious problem. My love and prayers go out to all the victims.
Whatsnext
more mental hospitals please. It's not the knife that attacked the children but the mind behind the knife.
JapanFan
What the ........ is going on in my favorite country??????? Where are these loonies coming from???
I still haven't forgotten about the little girl that was molested by her father and killed by him.
juminRhee
Kohakuebisu:
"I believe in the NZ approach of trying to avoid naming the perp. Do not let him go down in infamy."
Many countries had this approach previously to preserve sanctity of trial by jury in court of law rather than trial by media in court of public opinion, but gave into pressure. Now, one only need to point and say "witch" (ie child mlester, rpist, murderer) and, without a trial, your name is dragged through the mud and you get fired. The media should protect both the victim amd the accused until after a guilty conviction.
juminRhee
The media and govt should protect...