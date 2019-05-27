1 elementary schoolgirl dead, 12 other girls, 3 adults injured in stabbing rampage at Kawasaki bus stop

One elementary school girl was killed and 12 others and three adults were injured after a man attacked them with knives while they were waiting for their bus Tuesday morning in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said.

The 13 children are believed to be pupils of Caritas elementary school, a private Catholic school in Kawasaki. The suspect, who appeared to be in his 40s or 50s, was holding knives in both hands and stabbed the victims before stabbing himself in the neck, the police said, adding that he died later in hospital.

The local fire department was informed around 7:45 a.m. of the incident, which took place near Noborito Station in the city.

The police retrieved two knives believed to have been used in the rampage at the scene and are trying to identify the suspect.

The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital. One of the adults, a man in his 30s, was found with no vital signs at the scene and is currently receiving emergency treatment. In addition, two girls and a woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries, the police said.

Caritas school officials have yet to confirm whether the victims belong to their school, saying they are still gathering information. The school operator was founded by Soeurs de la Charite de Quebec, an organization of Catholic nuns in the Canadian city, according to the school's website.

Pools of blood were left at the scene, cordoned off by investigators.

"I heard a man and a woman screaming," said a 50-year-old woman who lives in the neighborhood. "I rushed out of my house and saw many ambulances."

