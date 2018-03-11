1-year-old girl dies after being wrapped in blanket, placed in closet

Police in Osaka said Sunday they have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of fatal child abuse after he wrapped his one-year-old daughter in a blanket and placed her in a closet for four hours. The child lost consciousness and subsequently died.

According to police, Ryuma Konishi, a taxi driver, placed his daughter Maria in a blanket and put her in the closet in their Kita Ward apartment at around 10 p.m. on Friday, Fuji TV reported. Police quoted him as saying Maria kept crying and he thought putting her in the closet might make her go to sleep.

At around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, he woke up and went to check on Maria. She had stopped breathing, so he called 119. Maria was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead. Doctors said she died of suffocation.

Police said Konishi has denied any intent to kill his daughter and quoted him as saying he just wanted her to quieten down and go to sleep.

Konishi’s 26-year-old wife was working the night shift at her job, while the couple’s other child, a two-year-old daughter, was asleep in another room.

© Japan Today