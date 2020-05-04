1-year-old girl dies, father injured after being hit by car in parking lot; driver arrested

Police in Sanjo, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury after he hit a one-year-old girl and her father in a condominium parking lot on Sunday afternoon, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2:40 p.m. Aoi Naito and her father were crossing near the entrance to the condo’s parking lot when they were struck by a passenger vehicle entering from the road.

Aoi was taken to a hospital where she died about 90 minutes later. Her father, in his 30s, sustained minor injuries to his face and arms.

Police said the driver, Yoshihiro Uchiyama, also lives in the apartment building. He was quoted as saying he didn’t notice the child and her father as he made a right turn into the parking lot.

