1-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car driven by 91-year-old man

A 91-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury after he hit a one-year-old girl in Fujiidera, Osaka.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the girl lived nearby and had wandered out of the house without her mother noticing.

She walked onto the street where she was hit by a car that kept going. A passerby noted the make and number plate of the car, which led police to the driver, Akira Kurooka.

Police said Kurooka, who had his driver’s license revoked six years ago, told them he doesn’t remember hitting anybody while he was driving.

The girl suffered a fractured skull and is in a serious condition, police said Saturday.

