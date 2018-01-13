1-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car driven by 91-year-old man

A 91-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury after he hit a one-year-old girl in Fujiidera, Osaka.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the girl lived nearby and had wandered out of the house without her mother noticing.
She walked onto the street where she was hit by a car that kept going. A passerby noted the make and number plate of the car, which led police to the driver, Akira Kurooka.
Police said Kurooka, who had his driver’s license revoked six years ago, told them he doesn’t remember hitting anybody while he was driving.
The girl suffered a fractured skull and is in a serious condition, police said Saturday.© Japan Today
krustytheclown
Obviously he doesn't remember his license being revoked either.
Disillusioned
So, who is more at fault? The licenceless driver who didn't stop or the mother for letting her toddler wander around the streets?
Alex Einz
the driver offcourse, anyone over 70 has no business driving, especially with no license.
Alex Einz
some people deserve death sentence... as simple as that... if proper punishment was there and well publicised he would have thought well before getting into that car
Alex Einz
and dont mod me, life in prison is what he deserves, its totally relevant!
Bungle
No licence = no insurance = no compo for the girl and her family. What a wretched old man.