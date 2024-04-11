¥10 mil gold bowl stolen from Tokyo department store

A pure gold bowl priced at about 10 million yen was stolen from a Tokyo department store on Thursday, with police seeking a man caught on camera taking the item.

A store staff member realized the bowl was missing from its display around noon at a gold exhibition on the eighth floor of Takashimaya department store's Nihombashi branch and reported it to the police about 15 minutes later.

The bowl was displayed under a clear plastic case without a lock.

Security footage showed a man in his 20s to 30s removing the bowl and placing it into his backpack at around 11:40 a.m. He was wearing glasses and was in a sweatshirt, according to the police.

