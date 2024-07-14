10% of young people in Japan have experienced being groped: survey

Around 10 percent of young people in Japan have experienced being groped, with over 30 percent of victims not consulting anyone about it, according to the first-ever government survey focused on victims of molestation.

The online poll by the Cabinet Office targeting individuals aged 16 and 29 showed 13.6 percent of women and 3.6 percent of men had been groped in the past. The survey carried out in February drew valid responses from 36,231 people.

Groping, particularly on public transportation such as trains, has remained a major social issue in Japan, with many railway operators introducing women-only cars during commuting hours to prevent the crime.

Among the 2,346 victims who went on to answer more detailed questions in the survey, only 8.0 percent of the victims consulted police, while 30.6 percent did not seek help anywhere as they did not think it was worth it or did not know where to go, among other reasons.

The survey showed the largest group of 46.4 percent said they first experienced molestation when they were aged between 16 and 19, while over 35 percent said they encountered it at age 15 or under.

When asked where they were most recently groped, those who said "on the train" accounted for the largest group at 62.8 percent, according to the survey.

In a multiple-response question on actions the victims have taken, 42.7 percent said they could not do anything because it happened so suddenly, while 32.5 percent said they were too scared to move. Only 2.9 percent asked for help from people nearby.

In the optional comment section, one wrote, "The memory of (groping) never fades even after so many years. I want (the perpetrator) to know that I have been traumatized for a long time."

Another respondent urged members of the public to "not turn a blind eye" when they witness groping and reach out to help the victim.

"It is important to raise awareness about where to go to for consultation and create an environment where a victim feels comfortable to consult," a Cabinet Office official said.

© KYODO