10 outdoor surveillance cameras installed at home where parents confined daughter

About 10 outdoor surveillance cameras were installed at an Osaka home where a 33-year-old woman was found dead last week after being confined by her parents for around 15 years allegedly due to mental illness, investigative sources said Wednesday.
Police suspect the parents, who were earlier arrested over the illegal disposal of the body of their daughter Airi Kakimoto, set up the cameras to monitor activity in the area out of fear that her confinement would be discovered.
The police said an autopsy showed that the daughter had frozen to death and was in a state of extreme malnutrition, weighing only 19 kilograms.
Her father Yasutaka, 55, and mother Yukari, 53, admitted to confining their daughter in a room about 3 square meters in size since she was 16 or 17 years old, saying her mental illness made her violent, according to the police.
The wooden single-story home in Neyagawa is surrounded by a roughly 2-meter-high fence, which makes it difficult to view the inside of the house from outside.
In addition to the tiny room where Airi was confined, the cameras were embedded near a nameplate for the Kakimoto family on the fence and on a utility pole so that the nearby street could be monitored, the sources said.
The Kakimotos allegedly told police that recently they had only fed their daughter once a day before she died around Dec 18.
According to the police, the parents renovated their house to add the small room fitted with a double door that could be unlocked only from the outside.
Inside the unheated room, there was a makeshift toilet and a tube designed to allow the woman to drink water from a tank sitting outside.
The parents reported the daughter's death to the police on Saturday. They admitted to leaving her body at home, saying they wanted to keep her close to them because she was "adorable."© KYODO
macv
give them life in prison
Bintaro
Ok, got it. They're the crazy ones.
Laguna
Better - just stick 'em in that room with the door locked, heat off, and a hamster-style feeding system. Might make 'em reconsider.
Yubaru
In the same room and conditions that they kept their daughter in, and only give them one meal a day to share between them!
It's times like this that I believe in punishment in kind!
dcog9065
That is quite horrific.. 15 years of constant isolation slowly weakening and starving in an unheated box, one can only wonder how the woman coped with that kind of hell. In this case, I would say death was a mercy
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Now they get to enjoy sitting seiza-style in a 3sqm room with no heating.
nakanoguy01
this case/crimei is baffling. if they really wanted to kill their daughter, why didn't they do it a long time ago? they could've just starved her to death 15 years ago. why build the special room with a toilet but without any heating? a part of me thinks the parents actually loved (in a strange way) their daughter but had no way out. they couldn't afford or didn't want to send her to a mental institution so they kept her at home. they knew it was wrong but once they did it for a few years, they felt like they had to continue doing it. maybe it just snowballed from there?
a bigger part of me thinks the parents were also a bit mentally ill.
Brian Wheway
A 33 year old woman weighing 19Kg, and 15years in a room 3 Meter s square, some water through a tube from out side?!!? I am sorry but that is torture, one of my little dogs weighs 10 Kg what is wrong with people? I would say that her parents are the ones with mental health issues here, this is so wrong on so many levels.
gogogo
But locked up like an animal? They "parents" are sickos
Disillusioned
Broken! Just lock these loons up and throw away the key! I wonder if they had any other 'pets'.
englisc aspyrgend
19Kg! Dear god my Labrador weighs more than that!
Daniel Naumoff
If only police was smart enough to install cameras everywhere to prevent such inhumanities...
obladi
Truly one of the most horrible things I’ve seen in the news. When this was being shown on the TV last night, I had the sound off and assumed it was some sort of yakuza compound, with all the cameras and high walls. What did the neighbors or the local koban think? Definitely not a normal home.
Stewart Gale
Disgusting people. Words cannot do this horrible story justice. Speaking of justice, with the bizarre justice and sentencing system in Japan God knows what the punishment will be. As little as 5 or 6 years in jail wouldn't surprise me.
Luddite
They should be sentenced to life in the same conditions they kept their daughter.
btfkuri
Where were social services during the 15 years ? The daughter went to school or institution before that, and if she was disabled, they had records about it for school, for social security, for any other administrative stuff. That's not even the first, nor the second, nor the tenth such case that a family abucts a relative and never gets checked.
pacint
Btfkuri.
Wishful thinking, agency can't act till an alarm is raised which didn't happen in this case.
The government/agencies won't do swat till they get an alert.
Just how things work now.