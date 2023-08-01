Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

10 prefectural police departments begin trial program for treating stalkers

TOKYO

The National Police Agency (NPA) has announced that 10 prefectural police departments have begun a trial program for people who have been issued restraining orders under the Anti-Stalking Act.

Previously, such decisions were made on a case-by-case basis. Kyodo News reported that the trial program, which began on Tuesday, will be implemented by other prefectural police departments if no issues are reported during the three-month period.

The 10 prefectural police departments participating in the new initiative are Hokkaido, Iwate, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Aichi, Osaka, Yamaguchi, Ehime, Fukuoka and Okinawa. 

The NPA strengthened its response to stalking cases after a woman was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, who had received a restraining order, in Fukuoka City in January.

According to the NPA, anyone issued with a restraining order for repeated stalking incidents or persistently sending messages to their victims will be regularly called by phone or visited in-person by police. 

In cases where people report that they are still being stalked, police will recommend offenders receive voluntary counseling at medical facilities or face arrest.

