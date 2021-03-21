10-year-old boy on bike hit and killed by car; driver arrested

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after she hit and killed a 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the boy was riding his bike across a street at a point where two roads merge into one when he was hit by a car driven by Yuko Sakagami, a nursery school worker. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

