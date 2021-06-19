Newsletter Signup Register / Login
100 kgs of cherries stolen from trees in Yamagata

2 Comments
YAMAGATA

About 100 kilograms of Japanese cherries, worth 500,000 yen, have been stolen from an orchard in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture.

According to police, the Satonishiki brand cherries were stolen from 13 trees sometime between 3 p.m. Friday, when the grower, Seiji Okuyama, 66, last checked the trees, and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Okuyama said the cherries were due to be picked this week.

Yamagata prefectural police said there have been several fruit thefts reported over the past few weeks in Tendo and Tsuruoka cities.

Oh, man - just don't do that. Not only do fruit thefts deprive growers of their livlihood, they damage the trees.

If happen would only plant more sakuranbo trees instead of sakura, the pierce wouldn't be this high. European cherries also have wonderful flowers, with the added benefit that their fruits don't look like bird droppings, like the sakura fruits do.

