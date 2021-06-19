100 kgs of cherries stolen from trees in Yamagata

About 100 kilograms of Japanese cherries, worth 500,000 yen, have been stolen from an orchard in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture.

According to police, the Satonishiki brand cherries were stolen from 13 trees sometime between 3 p.m. Friday, when the grower, Seiji Okuyama, 66, last checked the trees, and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Okuyama said the cherries were due to be picked this week.

Yamagata prefectural police said there have been several fruit thefts reported over the past few weeks in Tendo and Tsuruoka cities.

