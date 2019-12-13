11 arrested after 600 kgs of stimulant drugs found on fishing vessel

Eleven Taiwanese and Japanese nationals have been arrested after police found about 600 kilograms of stimulant drugs on a fishing vessel in a port in Amakusa City in Kumamoto Prefecture on Wednesday. The value of the stimulants, called kakuseizai in Japanese, is estimated at 36 billion yen, Sankei Shimbun quoted police as saying.

According to investigators, the vessel was used for receiving stimulant drugs from foreign ships in the East China Sea as part of an international drug smuggling operation.

Fukuoka prefectural police arrested four fishermen with Taiwanese nationality, including Hong Fu-tsai, 68, at the port, as well as seven Japanese suspected of distributing the drugs, including a 54-year-old man from of Kita Ward in Tokyo.

