11-month-old girl dies of heatstroke after mother leaves her in car

An 11-month-old girl died of heatstroke on Friday in Toyama City after her 25-year-old mother left her in her car.

Police have arrested the mother, Suzu Nobata, on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in death.

According to police, Nobata, who works in a Japanese-style pub, left her daughter Kokomi in her car in the parking lot of her apartment on Friday morning.

Nobata had been drinking with a colleague after work. She taken her daughter and two-year-old son with her as her husband was away on business. A friend drove her home in her car at around 5 a.m. and left them.

Nobata told police she was drunk and that when they arrived home, her son got out of the car and they went into the apartment but that she completely forgot Kokomi in her child seat. After she woke up at around 9:30 a.m., she remembered Kokomi being in her car. She found her unconscious and called 119. The child was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead about two hours later due to heatstroke.

Police said the temperature was 32.6 degrees at 9 a.m. and the car's windows were all closed.

