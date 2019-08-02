11-month-old girl dies of heatstroke after mother leaves her in car

An 11-month-old girl died of heatstroke on Friday in Toyama City after her 25-year-old mother left her in her car.
Police have arrested the mother, Suzu Nobata, on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in death.
According to police, Nobata, who works in a Japanese-style pub, left her daughter Kokomi in her car in the parking lot of her apartment on Friday morning.
Nobata had been drinking with a colleague after work. She taken her daughter and two-year-old son with her as her husband was away on business. A friend drove her home in her car at around 5 a.m. and left them.
Nobata told police she was drunk and that when they arrived home, her son got out of the car and they went into the apartment but that she completely forgot Kokomi in her child seat. After she woke up at around 9:30 a.m., she remembered Kokomi being in her car. She found her unconscious and called 119. The child was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead about two hours later due to heatstroke.
Police said the temperature was 32.6 degrees at 9 a.m. and the car's windows were all closed.
9 Comments
Vince Black
Lovely mother. First she goes out drinking with her two infant children then she leaves one in the car to roast to death. The lowest form of human scum.
She needs to be severely punished
Speed
I don't understand how you can remember to bring in one of your kids but not the other. Sounds fishy, especially when you bring in the older one that doesn't need as much attention as a baby.
Gaijinjland
It states the older child got out of the car by himself. The infant obviously couldn’t get out. Sad.
smartacus
Very strange story. I read about this on some Japanese news sites but they weren't very clear about it either. I'm guessing the designated driver brought the family home, parked the car and maybe said good night and left without waiting to see if all three got out of the car. The little boy probably jumped out by himself and the drunken mother, if she can be called a mother, probably just staggered into the apartment with her son.
What I also don't understand is why she took the kids with her when she went out drinking in the first place. Her husband was out of town. Couldn't she stay at home with them? Surely she didn't leave them in the car while she was drinking with her friends.
Ike-in-Tokyo-from-89
Probable not as “clean” as this statement implies.
If the child’s condition was similar to mine when I went to the hospital last summer with symptoms of heat stroke, she was probably covered with her own vomit and sitting in her own diarrhea.
Now, what to do about that drunk of a mother ...
Northernlife
Pathetic woman she needs to be locked away how can you do that to a child is beyond me....
Random
Out drinking until nearly 5am? Were the kids in the car or the bar when she was drinking? Pretty stupid to be drunk when she's responsible for two small children whether in a bar or at home. Wonder if the colleague is a quasi boyfriend.
rgcivilian1
Very sad for what we will never know of a bright promising young girl. I'm out of words..Is it possible for JT reporters to provide updates to us. I would like to hear of the outcome regarding this horrible incident.
Strangerland
Sad story.