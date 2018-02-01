11-year-old girl killed after excavator hits kids with impaired hearing

An excavator rammed into pupils and teachers of a school for children with impaired hearing in Osaka on Thursday, killing an 11-year-old girl and injuring four others, police and rescuers said.
The police arrested Takuya Sano, the 35-year-old driver of the excavator, at the scene where the girl, Ayaka Ide, and two other pupils of the same age were heading home with two female teachers in their 40s at around 4 p.m.
The two girls and the teachers of the public school in Osaka's Ikuno Ward were injured.
According to the police, the five were waiting for a traffic signal near the school's gate when the accident occurred.
The police quoted Sano as saying he mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal when he was trying to stop the vehicle as the traffic light turned red.
The accident took place in a residential area about 400 meters south of JR Tsuruhashi Station. Road construction work was being carried out near the site.© KYODO
macv
rest in peace little girls
maybeperhapsyes
Racing to beat the red light?
Jakko
"..pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.."
Let's make sure that excavator drivers know how to differenciate gas pedal from break pedal, please.
FizzBit
Terrible
But, is excavator the right word here? They're not allowed in city traffic.
Yubaru
If it has a license plate, it is allowed, just like cranes and other construction equipment.
RealCDN
FizzBit - a good point. I do not see an excavator in the photo and one would typically not have a license plate - it would be transported atop a trailer pulled by a truck.
Aly Rustom
Really sad. RIP little one. Hope your family gets through this very difficult time. My thoughts and prayers with you.
Bintaro
I actually knew two persons who made the same mistake... Both had accidents.
Plus, people systematically passing when the light is red...
Poor kid. RIP.
rkom76
kurisupisu
I don't think that I have ever mistakenly pressed the brake instead of the accelerator or vice versa, having passed my driving test.
it seems that this individual was not properly trained to operate this type of vehicle.....
marcelito
Tragic..another little one , RIP .
Sparky Santos
Sad accident, I’m sure all involved feel at fault. Child is my kid’s age, so the impact is strong. Yet, here in Southern California - we’ve a girl the same age who has shot other kids.
Deepest condolences to friends and relatives of the dead and injured, may you be safe from harm.
RiskyMosaic
'Running the red.' immediately springs to mind, but that's pure conjecture. And those pedals can be pretty close together, especially with workboots.
Anyway. RIP and a speedy recovery to those injured.