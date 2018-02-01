Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police examine the scene where an excavator rammed into pupils and teachers of a school for children with impaired hearing in Osaka on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
crime

11-year-old girl killed after excavator hits kids with impaired hearing

13 Comments
OSAKA

An excavator rammed into pupils and teachers of a school for children with impaired hearing in Osaka on Thursday, killing an 11-year-old girl and injuring four others, police and rescuers said.

The police arrested Takuya Sano, the 35-year-old driver of the excavator, at the scene where the girl, Ayaka Ide, and two other pupils of the same age were heading home with two female teachers in their 40s at around 4 p.m.

The two girls and the teachers of the public school in Osaka's Ikuno Ward were injured.

According to the police, the five were waiting for a traffic signal near the school's gate when the accident occurred.

The police quoted Sano as saying he mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal when he was trying to stop the vehicle as the traffic light turned red.

The accident took place in a residential area about 400 meters south of JR Tsuruhashi Station. Road construction work was being carried out near the site.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

13 Comments
Login to comment

rest in peace little girls

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Racing to beat the red light?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"..pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.."

Let's make sure that excavator drivers know how to differenciate gas pedal from break pedal, please.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Terrible

But, is excavator the right word here? They're not allowed in city traffic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

But, is excavator the right word here? They're not allowed in city traffic.

If it has a license plate, it is allowed, just like cranes and other construction equipment.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

FizzBit - a good point. I do not see an excavator in the photo and one would typically not have a license plate - it would be transported atop a trailer pulled by a truck.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Really sad. RIP little one. Hope your family gets through this very difficult time. My thoughts and prayers with you.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The police quoted Sano as saying he mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal when he was trying to stop the vehicle as the traffic light turned red.

I actually knew two persons who made the same mistake... Both had accidents.

Plus, people systematically passing when the light is red...

Poor kid. RIP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

FizzBit - a good point. I do not see an excavator in the photo and one would typically not have a license plate - it would be transported atop a trailer pulled by a truck.

The article improperly says excavator; from the picture it's a loader. And the plate place is hidden by the traffic pole, so it's hard to say if it's not allowed on the road.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I don't think that I have ever mistakenly pressed the brake instead of the accelerator or vice versa, having passed my driving test.

it seems that this individual was not properly trained to operate this type of vehicle.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Tragic..another little one , RIP .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sad accident, I’m sure all involved feel at fault. Child is my kid’s age, so the impact is strong. Yet, here in Southern California - we’ve a girl the same age who has shot other kids.

Deepest condolences to friends and relatives of the dead and injured, may you be safe from harm.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

'Running the red.' immediately springs to mind, but that's pure conjecture. And those pedals can be pretty close together, especially with workboots.

Anyway. RIP and a speedy recovery to those injured.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art and Design

Sado Island Taiko Center (Tatakokan)

GaijinPot Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Lifestyle

6 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Cities

Obuse Town

GaijinPot Travel

Landing in Japan: Moving Sleekly through Arrival, Immigration and Customs Procedures

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a free drink!

BARKT

Families

Gender Gap: What Paid Holiday Use Reveals About Parenting In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog