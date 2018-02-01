11-year-old girl killed after wheel loader hits kids with impaired hearing

A wheel loader rammed into pupils and teachers of a school for children with impaired hearing in Osaka on Thursday, killing an 11-year-old girl and injuring four others, police and rescuers said.
The police arrested Takuya Sano, the 35-year-old driver of the wheel loader, at the scene where the girl, Ayaka Ide, and two other pupils of the same age were heading home with two female teachers in their 40s at around 4 p.m.
The two girls and the teachers of the public school in Osaka's Ikuno Ward were injured.
According to the police, the five were waiting for a traffic signal near the school's gate when the accident occurred.
The police quoted Sano as saying he mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal when he was trying to stop the vehicle as the traffic light turned red.
The accident took place in a residential area about 400 meters south of JR Tsuruhashi Station. Road construction work was being carried out near the site.
Editor's note: The story has been updated to indicate the vehicle was a wheel loader, not an excavator.© KYODO
34 Comments
macv
rest in peace little girls
maybeperhapsyes
Racing to beat the red light?
Jakko
"..pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.."
Let's make sure that excavator drivers know how to differenciate gas pedal from break pedal, please.
FizzBit
Terrible
But, is excavator the right word here? They're not allowed in city traffic.
Yubaru
If it has a license plate, it is allowed, just like cranes and other construction equipment.
RealCDN
FizzBit - a good point. I do not see an excavator in the photo and one would typically not have a license plate - it would be transported atop a trailer pulled by a truck.
Aly Rustom
Really sad. RIP little one. Hope your family gets through this very difficult time. My thoughts and prayers with you.
Bintaro
I actually knew two persons who made the same mistake... Both had accidents.
Plus, people systematically passing when the light is red...
Poor kid. RIP.
rkom76
kurisupisu
I don't think that I have ever mistakenly pressed the brake instead of the accelerator or vice versa, having passed my driving test.
it seems that this individual was not properly trained to operate this type of vehicle.....
marcelito
Tragic..another little one , RIP .
Sparky Santos
Sad accident, I’m sure all involved feel at fault. Child is my kid’s age, so the impact is strong. Yet, here in Southern California - we’ve a girl the same age who has shot other kids.
Deepest condolences to friends and relatives of the dead and injured, may you be safe from harm.
RiskyMosaic
'Running the red.' immediately springs to mind, but that's pure conjecture. And those pedals can be pretty close together, especially with workboots.
Anyway. RIP and a speedy recovery to those injured.
maybeperhapsyes
No excuses folks for hitting someone with any vehicle. Whether that be close pedals, workboots, blindspots, weather...anything!!
If you are not 100% at one with your vehicles controls then slow the heck down!!
No excuses...
And having seen how many of these types of vehicle...and the general attitude to red lights (and we have all seen this!)
He was going too fast and not in full control. My money is still on racing to beat the red light.
.....and I don't buy his excuse either.
WA4TKG
In my experience (living in Japan off and on over twenty years), the operators of these types
of heavy equipment seem to have an "Indifferent" attitude towards those around them while they drive / operate these monstrosities. I was just in Chiba last week, and some guy came barreling down the road going well over the speed limit in something the same size as that pictured above. This fatality comes as no surprise.
nakanoguy01
i really hate seeing these large construction vehicles on the roads in japan. they should be banned and only transported by trucks. several years ago a guy with epilepsy was driving one of these monstrosities, had a seizure and plowed into school children walking home killing several of them.
go home and hug your kids tight tonight.
RiskyMosaic
maybeperhapsyes
I'm with you, but you know, 'Innocent (for lack of a better word) until proven otherwise,' and all that. I was in a car with a girl who got the wrong pedal, once. Luckily we were in a parking lot, and all we hit was a wire fence.
That doesn't really make sense but I see what you are saying. How about simply, slow down and be very careful!
gelendestrasse
I don't think that I have ever mistakenly pressed the brake instead of the accelerator or vice versa...
mother-in-law did and hit my son. If he hadn't jumped he'd be dead too. Those poor kids deserve better.
Kobe White Bar Owner
are 2 peddles really so complicated for folk? rip little one.
nandakandamanda
Some of you have decided he was going too fast, or he was trying to make the light, but in either case he would have continued straight forwards along the road.
The question must surely be, why did he veer to the left and mount the walkway?
Sevenseas
nandakandamanda
Under-steer? Turning right on the arrow?
Can't tell the circumstances from one photo.
RIP to the victim.
Disillusioned
Spot on mate!
That machine is called a, front end loader.
nandakandamanda
Sevenseas, good point. Agreed. A horrible accident for all concerned.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
So sick of this. Another child dies because Japan's cities are jam-packed with heavy cranes, diggers, loaders, huge trucks and concrete mixers, all running red lights and speeding in narrow streets to keep up with insane work schedules. Congratulations Japan, you're killing your children in the pursuit of profit.
FizzBit
Thanks. I didn't study the pic, just scanned for an excavator and didn't see one.
I've never seen an excavator or a front loader traveling down city streets before. I think you're wrong but it's not that important.
Wrembreck
There are so many words being used to describe this type of machine. Wheel loader, excavator, shovel car, what is it?? I learned at school that its called a front end loader.
BeowulfOkami
This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace.
smithinjapan
I doubt he made the mistake, he was probably trying to beat the red, like so many maniacal truck drivers do. RIP to the little girl. Lock this guy up.
nandakandamanda
Just read an article quoting the driver following who said that the machine in front suddenly accelerated. He mentioned that the front bucket was full of sand, but I cannot see any sand in that shot. If it was, then I can see why the guy would have had trouble steering such an unwieldy load. One of the neighbours was complaining that construction had been continuous around there and construction machinery was moving around even when schoolkids were travelling to and from school, which would lend serious weight to Civitas's comment above.
nandakandamanda
As always the truth is somewhere else again! Watch this and secide for yourself what the guy was thinking/doing.
The front loader stopped, backed up and then for some reason swerved left, according to this traffic camera. The police are trying to work out what actually happened as his narrative does not fit the camera shots.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20180202/k10011312311000.html
Surely more to this story.
nandakandamanda
PS secide = decide!
Chikuyokei
Another fatal accident - another one NOT caused by a senior driver!
And what does the kids' impaired hearing have to do with anything?
From the photo it looks as though they were on the sidewalk, separated from traffic by a hedge.
Hearing ability has nothing to do with walking on a sidewalk.
It would be sufficient to state that they were walking home from school with their teachers.
Harry_Gatto
"Editor's note: The story has been updated to indicate the vehicle was a wheel loader, not an excavator."
But the caption under the photograph has not been updated.
Disillusioned
@nandakandamanda -
Thanks for the link. From the video, it would appear that his story of mistaking the peddles is correct. However, if this idiot does not the difference between left and right he should not have been driving the loader at all. He should be standing around deciding whether to use a left or right handed shovel.