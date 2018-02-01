11-year-old girl killed after wheel loader hits kids with impaired hearing

Police examine the scene where an excavator rammed into pupils and teachers of a school for children with impaired hearing in Osaka on Thursday.

A wheel loader rammed into pupils and teachers of a school for children with impaired hearing in Osaka on Thursday, killing an 11-year-old girl and injuring four others, police and rescuers said.

The police arrested Takuya Sano, the 35-year-old driver of the wheel loader, at the scene where the girl, Ayaka Ide, and two other pupils of the same age were heading home with two female teachers in their 40s at around 4 p.m.

The two girls and the teachers of the public school in Osaka's Ikuno Ward were injured.

According to the police, the five were waiting for a traffic signal near the school's gate when the accident occurred.

The police quoted Sano as saying he mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal when he was trying to stop the vehicle as the traffic light turned red.

The accident took place in a residential area about 400 meters south of JR Tsuruhashi Station. Road construction work was being carried out near the site.

Editor's note: The story has been updated to indicate the vehicle was a wheel loader, not an excavator.

