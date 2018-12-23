11-year-old girl slashed in neck by man at shop in Kagawa Pref

A 28-year-old unemployed man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed an 11-year-old girl in the neck at a store in Kanonji City, Kagawa Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:50 p.m. Sunday at The Daiso Toyohama Store, a 100-yen shop. Fuji TV reported that the girl was at the shop with her mother when the man, identified as Kyoichi Tanaka, attacked her. A store employee immediately called police. Male customers in the store subdued Tanaka until police arrived.

The girl was taken to hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Tanaka has admitted to the charge and said he did not know the girl or her family.

The store is approximately 600 meters northwest of Toyohama Station on the JR Yosan Line.

Meanwhile, local media reported Monday that Tanaka’s family had consulted police last year about his violence toward them at home.

© Japan Today