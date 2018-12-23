Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

11-year-old girl slashed in neck by man at shop in Kagawa Pref

2 Comments
KAGAWA

A 28-year-old unemployed man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed an 11-year-old girl in the neck at a store in Kanonji City, Kagawa Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:50 p.m. Sunday at The Daiso Toyohama Store, a 100-yen shop. Fuji TV reported that the girl was at the shop with her mother when the man, identified as Kyoichi Tanaka, attacked her.  A store employee immediately called police. Male customers in the store subdued Tanaka until police arrived. 

The girl was taken to hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening, police said. 

Police said Tanaka has admitted to the charge and said he did not know the girl or her family.

The store is approximately 600 meters northwest of Toyohama Station on the JR Yosan Line.

Meanwhile, local media reported Monday that Tanaka’s family had consulted police last year about his violence toward them at home.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

A 28-year-old unemployed man....

It always starts out something like this. If Japan could eradicate unemployment, it'd stamp out crime completely.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Would you hire him?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

A 28-year-old unemployed man....

It always starts out something like this. If Japan could eradicate unemployment, it'd stamp out crime completely.

I suspect he is unemployed BECAUSE he is bat-shi# crazy, not the other way around.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

History

The Mummy of Yokokura Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Celebrating The Last Heisei New Year In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Hiking

Mount Kongo

GaijinPot Travel

Families

We’ve Come A Long Way: Our Foster Baby Is Now A Teenager And She’s Doing Great

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Terrace House’s first openly LGBT member proves Japan’s ignorance toward sexual minorities

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Years Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Divorce with Kids in Japan: Her Mother Kidnapped Her

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka