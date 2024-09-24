12 referred to prosecutors over horse abuse in Japan shrine ritual

Twelve people were referred to prosecutors on Tuesday on suspicion of abusing horses to make them ascend a steep hill during a traditional ritual at a shrine in central Japan last year, police said.

The 12 allegedly violated the animal protection law in May 2023 during the two-day Ageuma Shinji ritual, held at Tado Taisha shrine located in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture.

An investigation was launched after some animal welfare organizations filed a criminal complaint in October. Among those named in the complaint was the representative of the parishioner body that hosts the ritual.

The police did not disclose whether the suspects have admitted to the allegations or details of the charges.

Ageuma Shinji, said to date back to the 14th century and designated by the prefecture as an intangible folklore cultural asset, was drastically reformed this year following a flood of complaints after an injured horse was put to death in May last year.

During the event, which attracts 100,000 visitors annually, the number of successful ascents up a steep hill and over a 2-meter mud wall was thought to help predict the success of the upcoming harvest.

After it was revealed that four horses had been put to death over the last 10 years or so after sustaining injuries, the shrine set up a third-party panel and revised the rite, reducing the slope of the hill and eliminating the wall. No horses were injured this year.

