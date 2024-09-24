 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

12 referred to prosecutors over horse abuse in Japan shrine ritual

0 Comments
MIE

Twelve people were referred to prosecutors on Tuesday on suspicion of abusing horses to make them ascend a steep hill during a traditional ritual at a shrine in central Japan last year, police said.

The 12 allegedly violated the animal protection law in May 2023 during the two-day Ageuma Shinji ritual, held at Tado Taisha shrine located in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture.

An investigation was launched after some animal welfare organizations filed a criminal complaint in October. Among those named in the complaint was the representative of the parishioner body that hosts the ritual.

The police did not disclose whether the suspects have admitted to the allegations or details of the charges.

Ageuma Shinji, said to date back to the 14th century and designated by the prefecture as an intangible folklore cultural asset, was drastically reformed this year following a flood of complaints after an injured horse was put to death in May last year.

During the event, which attracts 100,000 visitors annually, the number of successful ascents up a steep hill and over a 2-meter mud wall was thought to help predict the success of the upcoming harvest.

After it was revealed that four horses had been put to death over the last 10 years or so after sustaining injuries, the shrine set up a third-party panel and revised the rite, reducing the slope of the hill and eliminating the wall. No horses were injured this year.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

How to Avoid Being Bad Tourists in Japan: Essential Dos and Don’ts

GaijinPot Blog

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo