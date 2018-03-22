Newsletter Signup Register / Login
12-year-old boy hit, killed by car; driver arrested

IBARAKI

A 12-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car as it exited a restaurant parking lot in Chikusei, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Police received a call at around 1:30 p.m., stating that “a child had been hit by a car,” Fuji TV reported.  

The boy, Yusei Kitamoto, was knocked over by the car and hit his head on the pavement as he fell. He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Police have charged the driver, Akira Kaneko, 55, with negligent driving resulting in death.

Kaneko was quoted by police as saying he was backing out of the parking lot when he hit the boy. He told police he did not see the boy behind his car.

