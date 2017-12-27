12-year-old boy who stabbed woman sent to child guidance center

A 12-year-old boy who stabbed a woman in her 20s on a street in Sapporo in November has been sent to a child guidance center, prosecutors said Wednesday. Juvenile offenders under the age of 14 are not held criminally responsible under Japanese law.

The boy, a junior high school student, told police after he was detained that he wanted to hurt someone. He was quoted by police as saying he had always thought of himself as a weakling and that if he stabbed someone with a knife, it would make him feel superior, Sankei Shimbun reported. He also said he didn't care if the woman died.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov 25. The woman was stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife as she was walking home from a shopping mall. The knife was left at the scene.

Police said the woman is still recovering from her wounds.

On the day after the attack, police questioned the boy -- who had been in the shopping mall at the same time as the woman -- on a voluntary basis. Footage taken by multiple security cameras showed the boy following the woman from the mall.

Police searched the boy’s home and found an empty knife case. The boy said he shoplifted the knife in October.

