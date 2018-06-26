Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

125,000 items of customer info stolen from Prince Hotels chain

TOKYO

Japanese hotel chain Prince Hotels Inc said Tuesday it found about 125,000 items of customer information such as names and credit card numbers have been stolen and leaked.

The hotel operator said the affected customers are mostly foreign visitors, as the information was leaked through unauthorized access from outside to its booking websites run in English, Chinese and Korean.

Prince Hotels has not yet confirmed any use of the stolen data which also include addresses after the operator of the servers for the websites informed the hotel of the leakage last Thursday.

Customer information was leaked through two servers. Of the 125,000 items, names, addresses and other personal information were leaked in 58,000 pieces from one server, affecting customers who had booked hotel rooms sometime between May 2017 and June 2018.

Information about credit card numbers was stolen from another server in 67,000 items involving customers who had made reservations before August 2017.

"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and the anxiety we have caused to our customers," Masahiko Koyama, the president of Prince Hotels, said at a news conference in Tokyo. "We will make utmost efforts to prevent a recurrence."

The hotel chain said it will suspend the websites until it confirms their security. Customers can still email the hotel to make reservations, Price Hotels said.

More hacking from abroad. Any guesses as to who?

No encrypted data.

"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and the anxiety we have caused to our customers," Masahiko Koyama, the president of Prince Hotels, said at a news conference in Tokyo. "We will make utmost efforts to prevent a recurrence."

"Inconvenience?" Preventing an occurrence is one thing, taking responsibility for any loses that may have been incurred is a totally different issue!

Who stores CC in plain text? Where is the tokenization and PCI compliance?

