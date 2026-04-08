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¥127 mil worth of items stolen from Tokyo second-hand luxury store

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TOKYO

A Tokyo store selling second-hand luxury goods was broken into Wednesday by several people, with items worth about 127 million yen stolen, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:10 a.m., when about 80 bags, two watches and five accessories were stolen from the store in Hiroo, Shibuya Ward, police said.

When police arrived at the scene following an emergency call, the store's shutter had been forced open and display cases destroyed, police said. It was outside business hours, and no one was injured.

Surveillance camera footage and witness accounts showed at least three people broke into the store and fled by car. A security company alerted the police after the store's alarm was triggered.

© KYODO

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