crime

13 Japanese detained for alleged online scams in Indonesia

2 Comments
JAKARTA

Thirteen Japanese nationals have been detained in Indonesia for allegedly engaging in online scams targeting Japanese citizens, an Indonesian immigration official said Wednesday.

Acting Director General of Immigration Yuldi Yusman told a press conference that the Japanese men had been detained late Monday at two locations in the town of Bogor in West Java Province.

"They allegedly conducted online extortion from Indonesia against Japanese victims living outside Indonesia by pretending to be Japanese policemen," Yuldi said.

Communicating via the Line app, the victims were directed to a fake Japanese court website showing made-up accusations against them, the official added.

The case was the first online scam involving Japanese citizens in Indonesia, he said.

Japanese citizens have been involved in a series of online scams in Southeast Asian countries.

2 Comments
Amid rising price, Japan now have criminal abroad, not tourists that have deep pocket.

-7 ( +3 / -10 )

Indonesia can now complain about inbound Gaijin raising crime rate into their society

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

