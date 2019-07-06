Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Junior high school student in Saitama stabbed to death by classmate

0 Comments
SAITAMA

A male junior high school student died Saturday after being stabbed the previous day by a fellow student in Tokorozawa, northwest of Tokyo, according to police.

A 14-year-old student was held on suspicion of attempted murder after Kotaro Hongo, 13, was found Friday near the arrested student's home with stab wounds to his upper body, the police said Saturday.

Kotaro was taken unconscious and in critical condition to a hospital but died of his wounds early Saturday.

The police believe the two began quarreling while studying together at the 14-year-old student's home. His grandmother was at home at the time.

The 14-year-old boy has admitted to the stabbing, telling the police that they had had "a quarrel about a textbook."

Another student who was on his way join them to study for their final exams found Kotaro lying in front of the home, according to the police.

The 14-year-old student initially told police officers arriving at the scene that Kotaro had committed suicide.

A 14-year-old girl at the same school said the two belonged to the school's table tennis club and appeared to get along well. She said she had never seen them argue.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Culture

Ibaraki Is Now the First Prefecture in Japan to Recognize Same-sex Partnerships

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Food & Drink

Saltybe Sea Salt Making Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Kokusaba: More Than Just International Tutoring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 27, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo