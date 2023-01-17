13-year-old girl suspected in mother's murder in Shizuoka

A 13-year-old girl is suspected of involvement in the death of her mother who was found with stab wounds in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, an investigative source said Tuesday.
Police said the woman in her 40s was attacked at home on Monday night, adding that an emergency call came from a family member living at her residence at about 11:50 p.m.
The woman was later confirmed dead. According to the source, she had multiple stab wounds including to her neck.
Police would not officially disclose the child's sex or school year, but the source said she is the victim's eldest daughter. In Japan, children under 14 years of age cannot be held criminally responsible for their actions.
The Shizuoka prefectural government's central child consultation center confirmed that the police have notified one of its facilities of the case.
Police said the victim had not consulted with them regarding her children.© KYODO
Lindsay
Then this - Police would not disclose the child's sex or school year
Michael Machida
In Japan, children under 14 years of age cannot be held criminally responsible for their actions.
... and how does this make sense?
wallace
Terrible tragic story.
Abe234
Michael MachidaToday 04:57 pm JST
Quite easily. First not all 14 year olds are the same mentally.
They maybe 14 numerically, but emotionally and mentally,some cannot control their actions and may have the mental age of say an 7, 10 year old. Some 14 year old have mental illnesses.Including shizophrenia. Since we do not know much about the case, or the back ground I think I will keep an open mind.
The age is just there for the ease of the legal system to charge some one. It is then up the courts and judges, social workers and psychiatrists to then take a look at the whole picture. That's why they are called JUDGES.
Just to easy to look at an age, and then JUDGE! as though every 14 year old is the same as every other 14 year old.
Michael Machida
The age of criminal responsibility for many developed countries is 8 years old.
14 is moving real close to adult. Close enough to know right from wrong.
smithinjapan
Another daily family murder in safety Japan. And to boot, the girl can't be held responsible, so no consequences. Well done!
Sven Asai
So in this strange p.c. formulation maybe she only earlier bought or handed over the knife to someone else? That’s by far not criminal, even if over 13 and being a girl of unknown or unoutspeakable sex. Lol Everyone does that in the kitchen sometimes. Could you give me the knife over there? Yes, here you are…
Seems to be globally impossible nowadays to simply tell the truth with direct speech and straight words, huh?
Gazman
@Michael Machida-No it is not. Not sure where you get your facts from but the use of the word ‘many’ is ridiculous. There are a LOT more developed countries that are closer to 14yo than there are 8yo.