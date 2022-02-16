Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

14-year-old boy arrested after attacking classmate with knife at school

3 Comments
MIE

Police in Nabari, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old boy after he stabbed a 14-year-old classmate in the neck with a knife in a corridor at their school.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. outside a classroom on the second floor, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

After the attack, the suspect ran away but was detained at around 2 p.m. while walking along a street with two other students.

The boy was questioned and arrested at 10 p.m. after admitting to the attack, police said, adding that a blood-stained knife was left at the scene of the crime.

Police said they had been told there was trouble between the two boys but did not give further details.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

A case of bullying gone wrong?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

We moved to Japan several years back when our son was 10, he didn’t speak any Japanese and was bullied all the time . The teachers didn’t care nor the Principal, he had to take matters into his own hands. After 1/2 a year he refused to attend ! So we moved him to an International school which has worked out fantasic. But my wallet doesn’t agree, but hey!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Glad your son is having a better time now Bobo!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo