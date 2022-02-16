14-year-old boy arrested after attacking classmate with knife at school

Police in Nabari, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old boy after he stabbed a 14-year-old classmate in the neck with a knife in a corridor at their school.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. outside a classroom on the second floor, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.
After the attack, the suspect ran away but was detained at around 2 p.m. while walking along a street with two other students.
The boy was questioned and arrested at 10 p.m. after admitting to the attack, police said, adding that a blood-stained knife was left at the scene of the crime.
Police said they had been told there was trouble between the two boys but did not give further details.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
darknuts
A case of bullying gone wrong?
Bobo
We moved to Japan several years back when our son was 10, he didn’t speak any Japanese and was bullied all the time . The teachers didn’t care nor the Principal, he had to take matters into his own hands. After 1/2 a year he refused to attend ! So we moved him to an International school which has worked out fantasic. But my wallet doesn’t agree, but hey!
Thomas Goodtime
Glad your son is having a better time now Bobo!