crime

14-year-old boy arrested after stabbing classmate with scissors

NARA

Police in Yoshino, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of aggravated assault after he stabbed a male classmate in the back with a pair of scissors.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:50 a.m. Monday in a classroom during a school break, local media reported. The boy stabbed his classmate twice in the back.

A teacher heard the victim cry out and subdued the assailant, while another staff member called 119. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

Police quoted the boy as saying the victim had said something mean to him, which made him angry.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

