14-year-old boy arrested after stabbing woman at Hokkaido shopping center

Police in Nemuro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 57-year-old woman at a shopping center.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Friday at an Aeon outlet, local media reported. The boy stabbed the woman, who works on the second floor of the store, in the neck, using a knife with a 15-cm-long blade.

The boy left the store and called 110, saying he had just killed someone. The victim was rushed to hospital where she was in a stable condition, doctors said Saturday.

Police said the boy, who was detained outside the store, was holding a blood-stained knife. He told police he did not know the woman.

