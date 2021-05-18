14-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder of father

Police in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 46-year-old father at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy stabbed his father in the neck and shoulder with a knife and slashed his legs.

The boy’s mother called 119 and said her husband was bleeding while fighting with their son. Police said the father's wounds are not life-threatening.

Police said the boy has admitted to attacking his father but gave no reason.

