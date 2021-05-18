14-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder of father

Police in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 46-year-old father at their home.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy stabbed his father in the neck and shoulder with a knife and slashed his legs.
The boy’s mother called 119 and said her husband was bleeding while fighting with their son. Police said the father's wounds are not life-threatening.
Police said the boy has admitted to attacking his father but gave no reason.© Japan Today
7 Comments
Login to comment
AMS
Parents in general would only see their children succeed in life through a great academic achievement.
Sylph
It needs to be acknowledged that Japan has a serious problem with how many in-family murders there are. Just about DAILY.
Sylph
Can't blame alcohol... Can't remember?
willie_html
Looking at the recent news it seems like kids are fighting back.
Sven Asai
It’s just lacking of some basic ethical or moral values in the education. The kids in christian countries as well as in former communist countries had to swear to honor their parents and treat them respectfully. But maybe, it happens there in numbers too, I have no data on this to confirm or exclude it.
Michael Machida
I never had children. Whew!
timeon
Yes Sven, I've also heard that christian countries, especially catholic ones properly educate their young boys. In former communist countries discipline was easy, vodka and a good beating solved everything