Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

14-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder of newspaper delivery woman

0 Comments
OSAKA

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing a newspaper delivery woman in Osaka Prefecture in July, in what he claimed to be a random attack, police said.

The junior high school student admitted to the intention to kill the 40-year-old woman. He was quoted by the police as saying, "I felt frustrated. I stabbed her because I wanted to kill someone."

According to the police, the boy is suspected of stabbing the woman in the chest and abdomen with a knife on a street in Suita City around at 3:30 a.m. on July 18.

She was seriously injured in the attack, with one wound reaching close to the heart. The boy told the police during questioning on a voluntary basis that he stabbed the woman as she happened to pass by and that he did not care who he would attack.

The police have narrowed their investigation down to the boy from some characteristics of clothing and shoes as well as images from a security camera near the attack site which showed he rode a bike in the early morning several days ago.

The woman was pushed to the ground while delivering papers by foot and the student stabbed her without a word, the police said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog