14-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder of newspaper delivery woman

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing a newspaper delivery woman in Osaka Prefecture in July, in what he claimed to be a random attack, police said.

The junior high school student admitted to the intention to kill the 40-year-old woman. He was quoted by the police as saying, "I felt frustrated. I stabbed her because I wanted to kill someone."

According to the police, the boy is suspected of stabbing the woman in the chest and abdomen with a knife on a street in Suita City around at 3:30 a.m. on July 18.

She was seriously injured in the attack, with one wound reaching close to the heart. The boy told the police during questioning on a voluntary basis that he stabbed the woman as she happened to pass by and that he did not care who he would attack.

The police have narrowed their investigation down to the boy from some characteristics of clothing and shoes as well as images from a security camera near the attack site which showed he rode a bike in the early morning several days ago.

The woman was pushed to the ground while delivering papers by foot and the student stabbed her without a word, the police said.

© KYODO