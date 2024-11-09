 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

14-year-old boy arrested for attempted robbery of convenience store in Kagawa Prefecture

0 Comments
KAGAWA

Police in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old junior high school student on suspicion of attempting to rob a convenience store on Nov 6.

According to the police, the boy entered the store at around 11:10 a.m. and pointed a cutter knife at the woman cashier, NHK reported.He demanded money but the woman refused and the boy left the store, riding away on a bicycle.

Police arrested the boy on Friday after identifying him from store security camera footage. They said he has admitted to the attempted robbery.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Train Apps In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog