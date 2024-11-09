14-year-old boy arrested for attempted robbery of convenience store in Kagawa Prefecture

Police in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old junior high school student on suspicion of attempting to rob a convenience store on Nov 6.

According to the police, the boy entered the store at around 11:10 a.m. and pointed a cutter knife at the woman cashier, NHK reported.He demanded money but the woman refused and the boy left the store, riding away on a bicycle.

Police arrested the boy on Friday after identifying him from store security camera footage. They said he has admitted to the attempted robbery.

