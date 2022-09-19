Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

14-year-old boy arrested for robbing convenience store after threatening manager with metal bat

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Akishima, Tokyo, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a convenience store.

According to police, the boy entered the store at around 3:40 a.m. on Sept 5, Kyodo News reported. He threatened the 69-year-old manager with a metal baseball bat and demanded money. The manager said there was no money in the cash register, so the boy stole six packs of cigarettes worth 3,360 yen and left.

The manager was not hurt. No one else was in the store at the time. The boy discarded some of his clothing after he left the store.

Police said that prior to robbing the convenience store, the boy is believed to have used the bat to assault a man in his 30s. Street surveillance camera footage of that incident showed the assailant wearing the same clothes that the boy discarded outside the convenience store.

Police said the boy has admitted to assaulting the man and robbing the convenience store and quoted him as saying he wanted money for cigarettes and having fun.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

let the guy he attacked in the street “Have Some Fun” too

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This kid needs some serious discipline.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This kid needs some serious discipline.

Agreed. What on earth was he thinking? Mini hoodlum

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo