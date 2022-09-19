14-year-old boy arrested for robbing convenience store after threatening manager with metal bat

Police in Akishima, Tokyo, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a convenience store.

According to police, the boy entered the store at around 3:40 a.m. on Sept 5, Kyodo News reported. He threatened the 69-year-old manager with a metal baseball bat and demanded money. The manager said there was no money in the cash register, so the boy stole six packs of cigarettes worth 3,360 yen and left.

The manager was not hurt. No one else was in the store at the time. The boy discarded some of his clothing after he left the store.

Police said that prior to robbing the convenience store, the boy is believed to have used the bat to assault a man in his 30s. Street surveillance camera footage of that incident showed the assailant wearing the same clothes that the boy discarded outside the convenience store.

Police said the boy has admitted to assaulting the man and robbing the convenience store and quoted him as saying he wanted money for cigarettes and having fun.

