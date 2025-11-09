 Japan Today
crime

14-year-old boy arrested for stabbing 17-year-old brother while he was sleeping

0 Comments
ITAMI, Hyogo

Police in Itami City, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old junior high school boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 17-year-old brother in the neck with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday. NTV reported that the victim, bleeding from his neck, turned up at a nearby police station 20 minutes later and said that "someone stabbed me in the neck while I was sleeping at home."

A police officer called 119. The boy was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound is not life-threatening.

Police found the victim's younger brother standing outside their home and are questioning him. He was quoted as saying he intended to kill his brother.

The two brothers were home alone, as their parents were away for the night.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

