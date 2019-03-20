14-year-old boy arrested for stabbing classmate at school

Police on Thursday arrested a 14-year-old junior high school boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a classmate at their school in Saijo, Ehime Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. in the school gym. Witnesses said the boy approached the victim, also 14, from behind and stabbed him in the back of the head with a fruit knife, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Teachers subdued the boy while police were called. The victim was taken to hospital but no information about his condition has been released yet.

© Japan Today