14-year-old boy detained after robbing recycled goods store

Police in Shirosato, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a recycled goods store.

According to police, the boy entered the store at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. He slashed the 59-year-old store owner, a woman, several times with a knife, stole about 12,000 yen from the cash register and fled.

The woman went outside and asked a pedestrian to call 110. The boy was picked up early Saturday night.

The woman received cuts to her neck and wrists but her condition is not life-threatening, police said.

Police quoted the woman as saying the boy had been in her store many times. Police said the boy has admitted to the charge, telling them he needed money.

