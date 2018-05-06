Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

14-year-old boy detained after robbing recycled goods store

0 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Shirosato, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a recycled goods store.

According to police, the boy entered the store at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. He slashed the 59-year-old store owner, a woman, several times with a knife, stole about 12,000 yen from the cash register and fled.

The woman went outside and asked a pedestrian to call 110. The boy was picked up early Saturday night.

The woman received cuts to her neck and wrists but her condition is not life-threatening, police said.

Police quoted the woman as saying the boy had been in her store many times. Police said the boy has admitted to the charge, telling them he needed money.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Mount Kongo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

7 Recipes For A Full Japan-Inspired Dinner At Home

Savvy Tokyo

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

9 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Regions

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Shrines

Kasuga Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN