14-year-old boy hit and killed by truck on street crossing

Police in Oirase, Aomori Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit and killed 14-year-old boy on a street crossing.

Police said the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy, Konosuke Nakano, was walking home when he was hit by the truck driven by Satoshi Kuzumaki, a company employee from Misawa. The boy was taken to hospital where he died of severe head injuries at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said there were traffic lights at the crossing. There was snow piled up on both sides of the road which was ice-covered at the time.

