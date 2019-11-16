Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police use a blue tarpaulin sheet to shield a 14-year-old boy accused of attempted murder as they escort him to a gray vehicle to send him to prosecutors in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
crime

14-year-old boy arrested for slashing girl says he wanted to kill someone

AOMORI

A 14-year-old boy arrested for allegedly slashing an elementary school girl with a knife on a street earlier this week in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, has told police he intended to kill someone, investigative sources said Thursday.

"I wanted to kill someone, anyone," one of the sources quoted the boy as saying. They said several box cutter knives were found in a bag he was believed to have been carrying at the time of the incident.

The boy approached the sixth-grade girl from behind and slashed her throat as she was walking home alone from school at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Thursday, over 10 local policemen used a blue tarpaulin sheet to shield the suspect as they escorted him to a gray vehicle to send him to prosecutors.

Japanese police do not release the names of arrested minors.

The girl, left with a 10-centimeter-long gash as deep as 1 cm, was taken to a nearby hospital and is able to speak, according to the police.

He may have attacked the girl when he was on his way home from his junior high school, the sources said. Investigators found the boy at a cram school in Hachinohe a few minutes after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

They are working to track the boy's moves before and after the incident, and to find motives for his alleged attack.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
He'll spend a bit of time in a reformatory, then be released with the public's approval to go and do it again. Some day maybe said public will pressure the authorities to ACTUALLY commit to the lip-service legislation they made a few years back saying minors could be treated as adults. Until then, kids like this will do this kind of thing knowing the punishment is next to nil, while their victims, and I pray for the girl's speedy recovery, will suffer probably for the rest of her life.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

There had to be signs he was unstabled. Parents, school, his peers, there had to be some giveaway signs

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Now that the kid is the government's custody, I hope the state reforms him the right way and not just imprison him otherwise, he'll just get out of custody angrier and more determined. We don't want that right? Props to authorities that had to use a blue sheet to cover the kid, they could've just make him wear a face mask or riot helmet to hide his identity.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

