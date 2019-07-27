Newsletter Signup Register / Login
14-year-old boy who killed classmate sent to family court

SAITAMA

The Saitama District Court has sent a 14-year-old boy who stabbed his 13-year-old classmate to death on July 5 to a family court where he will be tried as a minor.

The boy has admitted he stabbed his classmate, Kotaro Hongo, in the stomach. He told police he and Hongo began arguing about a textbook while studying together at his (the suspect’s) home in Tokorozawa. The suspect’s grandmother was at home at the time but apparently was unaware of what was going on,

Hongo staggered outside where he was found by another student who has come to join them to study for their final.

The head of the local education board said the school was not aware of any personal trouble between the two boys who both belonged to the school's table tennis club.

